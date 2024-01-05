Sandra Oh is a vision in fiery red dress and crystal drop earrings as she kicks off 2024 red carpet season in style at Film Festival Awards

Sandra Oh was a vision in fiery red dress and bold crystal drop earrings as she kicked off her 2024 red carpet season in style.

Party season might be over but for the Hollywood greats there’s no such thing as putting away your favourite sequin gowns, stylish dresses to hide a tummy or chic two-pieces as red carpets have already started up again. Sandra Oh kicked off her 2024 red carpet appearances in exceptional style on 4th January when she stepped out for the Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala wearing a crimson Carolina Herrera dress and statement jewellery.

Sandra Oh’s fiery red dress featured a sensual plunging neckline which went into a gorgeous bow detail just above her waist. The Quiz Lady star went for a full-length option for this special annual occasion, though she kept her arms bare with the short-sleeved design.

(Image credit: Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Flaring out from the shoulders, these sleeves draped beautifully and added a sense of structure to the flowing gown. This is a detail that womanandhome’s Fashion Channel Editor Rivkie Baum believes is very successful and she’s revealed that the fabulous sleeves accentuated Sandra’s waist.

“Sandra Oh showed off her style credentials in a plunging red dress. The dramatic outfit commanded plenty of attention and subtly managed to not clash with or get lost on the red carpet, while the kimono-style sleeves widened Oh's shoulders helping to create an even narrower waistline for the svelte star,” she declared.

Sandra’s choice of a fiery red shade was wonderful to brighten up a January evening and vibrant red is especially on-trend for autumn and winter 2023/2024. However, this isn’t the only trend-lead aspect within the dress design as Rivkie’s attention was particularly caught by the bow decoration.

(Image credit: Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage via Getty)

She explained, “Bows are set to be one of the biggest spring/summer fashion trends of 2024 and Oh demonstrates how to make this twee trend directional and sophisticated. Bowing at the waist, the statement detail helps to create a curvaceous hourglass silhouette.

The sheen of the dress’s fabric enhanced the glamour of Sandra’s outfit and she accessorised in an equally fabulous way with a pair of bold drop earrings. Falling to the bottom of the actor’s neck, these statement earrings were set with crystals for magnificent shine.

(Image credit: Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty)

Rivkie thinks that the choice to keep her “accessories to a minimum” and just wear these earrings lets the “dress and that amazing neckline do the talking”.

Chandelier earrings are one of the biggest jewellery trends 2024 to note for spring/summer too and Sandra’s drop earrings were even more glorious and visible as she chose to wear her glossy hair up for her first red carpet of the year. Sandra presented an award to Paul Giamatti during the event and this appearance comes a month after she wowed in an equally stunning black gown at the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala.