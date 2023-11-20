Zara Tindall’s gold drop earrings are the ultimate everyday piece and you can add them to your own collection ready for the festive season
Zara Tindall's gold drop earrings are the perfect way to add some subtle glamour to both everyday and occasionwear looks
Zara Tindall’s gold drop earrings are the ultimate everyday piece and she's shown they work with both more relaxed and formal outfits.
When it comes to the royals’ jewellery, the late Queen Elizabeth’s tiaras and brooches are show-stopping, but Zara Tindall knows how to add wearable glamour to her everyday looks. As a non-working member of the Royal Family, Zara attends lots of important events but also enjoys taking a more low-key and casual approach to fashion. As a former Olympian and horse-riding enthusiast, it was no surprise to see her step out for the November Meeting at Cheltenham Racecourse on 18th November.
On this day out, Zara’s gold drop earrings really caught our attention for their understated elegance and versatility. They might not be as iconic as a lot of the best jewellery to invest in, but these hoop earrings made all the difference to Zara’s look, adding glamour in a subtle way without being too much.
They were small yellow-gold hoops with a beautiful opaque white stone suspended underneath and set in the same metal and they look to be the £132 Gold Stilla drop earrings from Astley Clarke. If so, then the stone is a moonstone and worked perfectly with the brightness of the gold as a contrast.
SHOP DROP EARRINGS
Astley Clarke
RRP: £132 |If you love Zara's gold drop earrings then these appear to be the same ones. Crafted from 18k gold plated sterling silver, these feature beautiful rose-cut moonstones for added glamour.
Monica Vinader
RRP: £49| For a slightly smaller take on Zara's earrings, these huggie-style ones are a gorgeous option. This design comes in a variety of finishes and stones, but this 18k gold vermeil pair with a white topaz are especially stunning.
Orelia at John Lewis & Partners
RRP: £25 | With a dazzling crystal set into the drop of these gold plated brass earrings, these are a fabulous and affordable way to see how a style like Zara Tindall's earrings fits in with your outfits.
This neutral shade of stone also adds to the versatile nature of Zara Tindall’s drop earrings as it means they work with literally any outfit, no matter the colour. For her Cheltenham appearance Zara wore a Rebecca Vallance slate-blue houndstooth coat with a £99 Hicks and Brown Fedora in navy that’s similar in colour to this £32 plaited trim one from John Lewis & Partners.
Zara’s subtle earrings worked perfectly with this statement look and the gold metal colour coordinated with the metal of her Aspinal navy quilted handbag too. With her blonde hair tied back in a low ponytail, her earrings got even more of a chance to shine on this outing. However, she’s already shown that they look just as beautiful and classic with hair worn loose and a more casual outfit.
In July Zara wore these earrings to watch Wimbledon 2023 where she radiated style with a navy and white relaxed striped shirt dress and kept her hair down around her shoulders. Simple but effective, there’s definitely a reason why these earrings have made her re-wear list. There are also so many alternatives on the market that give a similar look, whether with a clear stone or similarly opaque one to keep the sense of paired-back wearability.
Zara Tindall’s gold drop earrings would also be a spectacular addition to any Christmas party look as many of us start to look for Christmas party dress ideas. Especially if you plan to go seriously sparkly with your festive frocks, a pair of earrings like this would be a great match to balance things out a little whilst remaining very glamorous.
