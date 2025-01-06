Zara Tindall swaps dreary January for Australian sunshine - her old Hollywood sunhat and wedges are glam getaway accessories
Zara Tindall has been embracing warm weather styling and her chic floppy sunhat and wedges are on our winter sun wish-list
Zara Tindall has swapped dreary January in the UK for the Australian sunshine and her old Hollywood sunhat and wedges are glam winter getaway accessories.
After the excitement of the festive season, the start to the year can often feel a bit bleak with the UK’s typical rainy and cold January weather. Many of us might be longing to wear something other than our best cashmere jumpers and coats for a moment and enjoy some winter sun - and Zara Tindall is currently living that dream. The equestrian royal has often made a trip to Australia in January for Magic Millions events and is a Patron of Magic Millions Racing Women and a member of the judging panel for the Magic Millions Racing Women supported by TAB Achievement Awards.
So far this year we’ve already seen her step out in some sensational looks but Zara's glamorous sunhat and wedges have really caught our eye. She wore them to the Pacific Fair Magic Millions Polo & Showjumper event with a gorgeous floral dress and they’ve inspired our winter getaway wish-list.
Shop Sunhats Like Zara's
This beautiful hat is woven from straw with a rancher style shape and a grosgrain ribbon circles around the base. The white ribbon and trim complements the soft beige hue of the straw and this hat would instantly bring a chic feel to a holiday outfit.
A floppy straw sun hat always brings a sense of vintage charm and this one is crafted from natural woven straw. It has a wide brim, with a round crown and an elegant navy ribbon that brings a pop of colour whilst keeping it very neutral.
Shop Stylish Wedges
Affordable and classic, these wedges would be perfect for winter holidays or to pick up now ready for summer. They are an ecru shade with a woven sole and an ankle strap to help keep them secure on your feet. Wear with everything from dresses to swimwear.
Crafted from leather, these espadrille sandals have a buckle fastening on the ankle strap as well as a strap across the toes. The flatform design means that these give you more height but are still very comfy to wear and the woven detailing is so traditional and pretty.
Zara’s sunhat was by Sarah Curtis and with its floppy silhouette and wide brim, we couldn’t help but be reminded of the styles that were so popular in the golden age of Hollywood glamour. The cream tone tied in with the rest of her accessories and in the scorching Australian sun this hat was also an incredibly practical choice.
It worked so well with her Dune London Kai espadrille wedges with their ecru leather straps and jute soles. Throughout the warmer months we hardly see the royals reaching for any other type of shoe and espadrille wedges never fail to give an outfit a glamorous, summery feel.
Wedges are sturdier than stilettos but give you the elevation you want from heels and the woven jute soles mean they’re a little more relaxed than classic court shoes.
Whilst our best winter boots are getting the most wear right now, Zara Tindall’s wedges are perfect for any winter getaways you might have planned. Espadrille wedges, especially if they are a neutral colour like white, cream or tan, are so versatile and work with everything from tailored pieces to casual beachwear and flowing midi dresses.
For the Polo & Showjumping event it’s no surprise that Zara took a more formal approach and she wore a beautiful belted shirt dress. The Bianca Short Sleeve Midi Dress by Leo Lin comes in different patterns but the King’s niece chose the Hydrangea Print in the Vanilla colourway. The white background fabric made the tangerine orange hydrangea and green leaf prints pop and the ruffled hem made it even more feminine.
Orange can be a tricky shade to style and Zara was clever to ensure that the rest of her look was kept to a cream and white colour palette. As well as her sunhat and wedges, she also accessorised with an Aspinal of London Lottie Bag in Ivory Woven Leather. Many of her and Kate Middleton’s best handbags are from Aspinal and Zara owns several Lottie bags, including in tan and navy. The woven ivory one has pretty gold-toned hardware and she wore it crossbody in Australia.
If you’re looking for fabulous accessories that will work for any winter holiday or throughout the summer, then Zara Tindall has proved you can’t go far wrong with a cream sunhat, espadrille wedges and a matching bag. We can’t wait to see if she re-styles these stunning pieces again during her time in Australia this January.
