Zara Tindall pairs sultry satin shirt with bag by Kate Middleton's beloved Aspinal that has £225 off now

Zara Tindall has stunned in a satin shirt, long coat and a bag by Kate Middleton’s go-to designer, Aspinal, that is discounted this January.

Wrapping up warm in one of her best winter coats, Zara Tindall likely felt the intense contrast in climates as she stepped out in London on 15th January after spending time in Australia. She and Mike made their first public appearance since returning from Down Under at the premiere of Netflix’s Six Nations: Full Contact. Well-versed in dressing for formal royal dress-codes, Zara stunned in a more smart/casual outfit for the occasion and chose a sultry satin shirt in a gorgeous slate-blue.

The sheen of the fabric elevated the glamour of Zara’s outfit and she French-tucked the satin shirt into a pair of simple black cigarette-style trousers. These trousers are a classic, incredibly versatile item that’s perfect if you’re looking to build a winter capsule wardrobe.

They added a more formal paired-back feel to Zara’s look, which was accentuated by her longline navy checked coat from Club Monaco. The single-breasted design is so wearable and tied in perfectly with the contrasting blue of her shirt.

When it came to accessories, though, the King’s niece went for a black bag to match her trousers from one of the Princess of Wales’s go-to designer brands. Priced at £395, the Micro Lottie Bag from Aspinal of London is a beautiful option for evening events - and you can get the style in other colours with a huge discount at the moment.

Yes, the Aspinal Micro Lottie Bag in Silver Pebble and the Aspinal Micro Lottie Bag in Champagne Pebble both have hundreds off their original price.

Aspinal Micro Lottie Bag in Black Pebble View at Aspinal RRP: £395 | Zara Tindall is a huge fan of the Micro Lottie bag and whilst her exact colourway isn't in the sale right now, the black pebble shade is so versatile it's well worth investing in anyway. Handcrafted from grained leather, this features gold hardware and a red lining. French Connection Satin Shirt View at John Lewis RRP: Was £70 Now £46 | With a similar sheen to Zara Tindall's satin shirt, this French Connection option is equally beautiful. It had a classic collar and long sleeves and gives a slinky yet smart feel to any outfit. The vibrant blue is easy to pair with neutral trousers and skirts and makes a real statement. Hobbs Tilda Coat in Steel Blue View at Hobbs RRP: Was £299 Now £239 | If Zara Tindall has inspired you to add a blue coat to your collection this is a stunning 100% wool option. The Tilda coat from Hobbs is Princess of Wales-approved too and the steel blue colour is so stunning yet wearable.

It’s crossbody, making it hands-free and easy to wear no matter the occasion and is handcrafted from grained leather. Lined with the signature Aspinal grosgrain, the Micro Lottie has a letterbox closure and leather plaited up the fabulous metal chain.

Zara’s bag is the black pebble colourway which features a bold cranberry-red lining and gold hardware. Whilst it doesn’t appear to have been personalised, this option is available on the shield tab if you’re looking to give this bag a very luxurious gift. Showcasing the bag’s versatility on the red carpet, Zara wore hers as a clutch with the chain gathered in her hand.

Aspinal of London has long been a royal-approved bag designer, with Kate Middleton often spotted carrying the Mayfair Midi bags and Zara’s mother Princess Anne seen last year with a bag from the brand’s 2013 collection. Known for their quality, Aspinal bags are a super chic way to carry around your essentials and Zara’s bag looked stunning with her satin shirt and long coat.

She was accompanied by her husband, retired rugby star Mike Tindall, for their evening at the premiere of Six Nations: Full Contact. This behind-the-scenes documentary series lands on Netflix on 24th January and follows all the teams in the 2023 Six Nations rugby tournament.