Zara Tindall's raspberry red coat and cherry knee-high boots made the chicest winter uniform
And her tortoise shell shades and designer bag topped it off
Zara Tindall's blend of a raspberry red belted coat, suede knee-high bots and a cool pair of tortoise shell shades made for the perfect sophisticated yet cool winter uniform.
Zara is a member of the royal family worth looking to for style inspiration if a wardrobe full of regal yet chic and stylish pieces is your thing - with The Princess Royal's daughter often nailing the balance between looking classic and injecting some personal style into her dressing.
Arriving at Cheltenham Festival back in 2022, Zara proved that your best winter coat doesn't have to be simplistic and in a muted hue, wearing the most gorgeous raspberry red wrap coat by The Pretty Dress Company, featuring a statement collar detail and tie waist.
Maintaining an all-red colour scheme, Zara went for one of our winter footwear favourites, choosing a pair of suede knee-high boots from Dune in a rich cherry red.
With the hem of her coat and the tops of her boots crossing over, the look offered, not only an elegant silhouette, but a good dose of coverage and cosiness - perfect for the brisk winter weather.
Demonstrating that adhering to sunglasses trends doesn't have to be a summer-only thing, Zara wore some cool shades in the chilly weather - looking timeless in a pair with vibrant tortoise shell patterned frames and dark lenses.
Having been known to carry some gorgeous designer bags under £1000 over the years, Zara stepped out with a burgundy piece from one of her go-to British labels fror the day out.
Tying her outfit together with a maroon crossbody by Aspinal of London, Zara carried the brand's Portobello bag by its top handle, allowing the curved silhouette of the piece to be on full display in her hand.
While the exact shade of Zara's Portobello Crossbody is no longer available from Aspinal, you can still secure the design in various other timeless colours - with the bag being priced from £425.
