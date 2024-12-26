Zara Tindall keeps it classic for Christmas Day in a timeless coat dress and matching statement headband - the outfit formula is her tried and tested go-to

Zara Tindall looked stunning as she joined the rest of the Royal Family for their annual Christmas Day walkabout yesterday and kept things simple in an elegant burgundy coat dress, a matching headband and a pair of black suede boots.

Just one day after we saw her in a stunning burgundy two-piece suit during the broadcast of Princess Catherine's Together at Christmas Carol Concert, Zara Tindall has delivered another stunning plum-coloured look that we've fallen in love with.

Joining family members for their annual Christmas walkabout , Zara stuck to the tried-and-tested outfit formula she's recycled at many royal events over recent years and, though we've seen it before, the look never gets boring or grows predictable. Over a black knitted jumper with a funnel neckline, Zara wore the beautiful, streamline Finchley Coat in Plum from Fold London and used her accessories, namely her Velvet Floral Headband from Juliette Botterill and Lalage Beaumont's Odette Mini Dolomite bag, to highlight the beautiful burgundy shade. Adding in a grounding black tone, she stepped out in LK Bennett's Astrid Black Suede Slouchy Knee-High Boots and finished off her outfit with a pair of sparkling, gold statement earrings.

Zara Tindall at Royal Family's Christmas Day walk on 25 December, 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Beautifully complimenting Kate Middleton's festive forest green outfit at the Royal Family's 2024 Sandringham Walkabout, Zara proved why burgundy is the colour of the year in her stunning coat dress that created an effortlessly elegant look with its collarless design, A-line silhouette and neatly cinched-in waist. The trending colour leaned more plum-like in the cool winter sunlight as she stepped out alongside her family and the rich purple shade demanded attention.

Opting for a semi-monochrome look, Zara complimented the burgundy tone of her coat with her handbag and matching headband. While their colours matched perfectly, the bag boasted a sleek, smooth leather texture and the headband was a shining satin, both of which brought interest and juxtaposition into the look as Zara played with the differing fabrics to create contrast.

Texture is a good thought to keep in mind when putting together monochrome outfits, with your look relying solely on the impact of different fabrics to be striking and unique.

But Zara didn't go for an entirely one-shade look with her Christmas Day outfit. Instead, she added a finely knitted black jumper under her coat and let the perkins-style neckline (which is like a turtle neck but shorter and more sleek) peek out from the V-shaped silhouette of her coat. This added a practical thermal layer to Zara's outfit, though it also served a style purpose too. Without a strong, statement collar on her coat, the high-neck top worked to add interest here at the chest while also still complimenting the more fluid design of the collarless jacket.

Tying in the black shade, Zara finished off her outfit with a pair of knee-high, black suede boots whose stiletto heel, pointed-toe and chic ruched detail at the leg added yet more texture and interest into her look without, at the same time, overwhelming it either.

