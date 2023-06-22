Zara and Mike Tindall's 'trusting and tactile' relationship that allows Zara to take centre stage with independence

Zara and Mike Tindall share a relationship full of trust and closeness, allowing Zara shine with independence, a body language expert claims.

A body language expert has praised Zara and Mike Tindall on their romance that is seemingly super tactile and full of trust.

It's claimed that Mike subtly steps back to let his wife take center stage, reinforcing their ultra strong connection.

With Zara Tindall having stepped out at Ascot 2023 alongside her husband Mike, looking the picture of elegance in a royal blue puff-sleeve dress and stunning silver heels, a body language expert has highlighted the key strengths of the Tindalls' close bond.

Zara, who is one of Queen Elizabeth II's eight grandchildren, married rugby star Mike in July 2011, shortly after Kate Middleton and Prince William's wedding in the April of that year.

The couple live with their three kids, nine-year-old Mia, five-year-old Lena and two-year-old Lucas, on the Gatcombe Park Estate, and a body language pro has hailed their trust and tactile nature as key to their love.

Body language expert Darren Stanton said, "It’s clear they are each other’s rocks. Their body language shows they are also very tactile with each other, which tells us there is huge trust between them."

Highlighting Mike's tendency to let his wife have her own moment in the spotlight at royal events, Darren explained, "During their appearance at Royal Ascot, Mike wasn’t afraid to let Zara take centre stage.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Slots, the behavior analyst continued, "He was seen stepping back a bit to let Zara go ahead and lead the way. That is him giving her the limelight. It shows his trust in her and the fact he cares a lot about giving her that independence, too."

Mike Tindall recently shared details of his and Zara's boozy date night that occurred just hours before King Charles's coronation.

Admitting he didn't regret having a few too many ahead of the momentous royal event, Mike told Good Morning Britain, "It was quite nice to have a little date night. You know, sometimes when you've got three children, it's not always the easiest to get out and just have a drink together.

"So it was quite nice to have a little bit of time where we could just go out and have a drink and have a chat and it was it was quite nice. So I definitely don't regret that."

Going on to share his free-spirited motto that ensures things stay fun for him, Mike said, "I always say, never worry about tomorrow, just focus on the moment and you can worry about tomorrow later."