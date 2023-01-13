You won’t believe how much Princess Anne's latest brooch cost - details of the symbolic emblem and its charitable ties

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Anne has ploughed ahead with her duties this week, choosing to focus on work instead of responding to the furore surrounding the release of Prince Harry’s book, Spare. Anne was seen visiting British soldiers serving with a United Nations peacekeeping force in Cyprus, and her choice of outfit for the occasion was classic Anne. Eschewing the need for an expensive accessory, Anne’s meaningful brooch costs just over $7 (£5.95).

Anne’s brooch – an emblem of the Royal Logistic Corps – cost just a little over $7 (£5.95).

Princess Anne was the first royal back to work in 2023 – no surprise there, from the hardest-working royal – and she’s carried on her duties this week.

Rocking a chic androgynous look with a flawless gray suit, Anne was visiting British soldiers in Cyprus as part of her role with the British Army’s Royal Logistic Corps (RLC), for which she is the Colonel in Chief.

One particular feature of her outfit deserves further attention – the brooch she wore on her lapel.

(Image credit: IAKOVOS HATZISTAVROU/AFP via Getty Images)

While the royal vaults are filled with expensive trinkets, Anne decided to go another way. Her brooch – an enamel emblem of the RLC retails for just a little over $7!

Choosing to pay homage to her role as Colonel in Chief – and most likely to honor the work of those serving – Anne’s brooch is available to buy through AWARD medals. This company provides military commemoratives and gifts and helps to raise funds for veteran charities.

As per the company’s website, Anne’s brooch is available to buy for £5.95 (roughly $7.34) and can be worn purely ornamental or to indicate the wearer's affiliation to the RLC.

Maxwell Stone, Creative Director of Steven Stone (opens in new tab), commented on Anne’s pragmatic accessorizing, saying, "Princess Anne's collection of brooches is worth thousands, so it's surprising to see her displaying one that values at just £5.95 - though this does say a lot about her modest character.”

“The brooch is the Royal Logistics Corps Lapel Badge - made of enamel, it features the Royal Logistic Corps emblem with a secure clutch pin attachment and can be worn purely ornamental or to indicate the wearer's affiliation to the RLC. As the Colonel in Chief of the British Army’s Intelligent Corps, we can safely assume that the Princess Royal put a lot of thought into her choice of brooch and wanted to honor the British soldiers serving with a United Nations peacekeeping force in a divided country.”

The Princess Royal isn’t the only member of the family rocking more affordable jewelry recently. Kate Middleton’s £100 Sezane earrings sold out immediately after the Princess of Wales wore them on Christmas Day. The earrings are from a brand that promotes sustainable materials and practices.