Why King Charles's next holiday will likely be a bittersweet occasion for the new monarch

King Charles III's next holiday is set to bring mixed emotions for the monarch, as he prepares to travel to Transylvania on a poignant royal anniversary.

King Charles III is set to travel to Transylvania next month, marking his first trip abroad since being crowned at his royal coronation on May 6.

His Majesty's visit to the stunning Romanian city, which has taken place annually since 1998, coincides with an emotional royal anniversary for the new monarch.

King Charles III is set to travel to Transylvania next month, as part of an annual holiday tradition he's observed every spring since 1998.

His Majesty reportedly confirmed at his coronation that he will visit the Romanian city, which is most famous for its associations with Dracula, on June 2. It remains unknown how long the King will stay in the Eastern European country, but it's understood that he will be welcomed by the nation's leader, President Klaud Iohannis, at his Bucharest residence.

It is unclear where Charles will stay in Transylvania, but with a real estate portfolio of 10 properties in the region, it's unlikely he'll have trouble securing accommodation. It has also been reported that the 74-year-old will fly to Romania without the Queen Consort, who famously suffers from a severe fear of air travel.

While the logistics of Charles's trip are fairly straightforward, the emotional side of it is likely to be a lot more complex.

The King will land in Romania on Friday, June 2, which just so happens to be the same date as the first day of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee 2022 celebrations.

Exactly one year prior, the late monarch was marking her Trooping the Color birthday parade at Buckingham Palace in front of thousands of well-wishers. Just three months later, Her Majesty passed away aged 96 after a 70-year-long reign.

It remains to be seen if the King will pay tribute to his late mother during his trip to Transylvania, but he'll no doubt be thinking of her legacy on the visit. Charles's guest house in Romania even includes a touching nod to the Queen, who has gone down in history as Britain's longest-serving monarch.

In a statement shared by the Palace on September 8 after the Queen's death had been confirmed, he said, "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother."

Charles again paid tribute to his 'darling mama' during his first Christmas speech as King, commending Queen Elizabeth II's enduring "faith in God" and "her faith in people" throughout her life.