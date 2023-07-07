Why James Middleton's baby news couldn't have been delayed any further

James Middleton and his wife Alizée Thevenet have just announced that they are expecting their first child together - this is why they had to announce the news at this time.

James Middleton and Alizée Thevenet have just announced they are expecting a baby.

A recent appearance has confirmed why the couple couldn't delay announcing their happy news.

Exciting Middleton baby news was announced on July 5, as James Middleton - the Princess of Wales's younger brother - revealed on social media that he and his wife were expecting their first child. In a sweet caption the Princess' brother wrote, "We couldn’t be more excited … well Mable might be ❤️ It was a very difficult start to the year after losing my beloved Ella however we will end the year with the most precious little addition to our growing family ❤️"

Of course, fans were delighted for the couple and many commented with their glee. "So happy for you both. Congratulations!❣️," said one fan. "Congratulations James and Alizee ❤️🍼👶 such incredible news!" said another.

Royal photographer, Millie Pilkington, who has captured many special royal moments for the Prince and Princess of Wales - including Prince Louis's recent birthday photographs - commented with a sweet story about James. "Oh wow James. That’s so exciting. Knowing your amazing paternal instincts with putting out the flames in @grace.pilkington‘s hair when it caught fire many years ago, I wholeheartedly know u will make a fabulous dad. ❤️❤️❤️," she commented.

While James and Alizée have not revealed how far along they are in the pregnancy, it is clear why the couple couldn't keep their baby news away from the press for much longer.

Alizée and James were snapped attending Wimbledon on July 6, 2023. The pair were snapped looking loved up as they held hands and enjoyed the tennis matches of the day. In some of the snaps when she was standing up, Alizée was visibly pregnant and a growing bump could be seen around her midriff.

This means that had the pair not announced the pregnancy on their own terms ahead of their Wimbledon appearance, their attendance at the tennis tournament would have confirmed that they were expecting anyway. This could be why the couple chose to announce that they were expecting the day before they made a public appearance.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alizée looked wonderful at this tournament and wore the ‘Ladya’ Dress in Bright Green from Sézane. This was the perfect summer look and was flattering around Alizée's pregnancy bump, which was gently highlighted by the fit of this dress. Most of the items worn by Alizée for this event were from Sézane and the green ensemble looked perfect on the mother-to-be.