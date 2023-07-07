Princess Anne gives a nod to the 80s with collarless emerald skirt suit and her trademark upturned collar

Princess Anne channeled an 80s look as she visited Huddersfield University to address the 92nd Textile Institute World Conference (TIWC).

The Princess Royal wore a green collarless suit complete with large gold buttons, giving an 80s feel to the sophisticated look.

The stylish royal added a colorful shirt underneath, making the look even more vibrant.

This royal news comes as it was revealed Prince William “couldn't eat” and was “sick with worry” ahead of Prince Harry's bombshell Oprah moment.

Princess Anne has been giving some seriously stylish looks lately, from her pale gray coat to her $150k brooch at Ascot, the royal has been looking nothing short of flawless at her recent royal engagements.

And she didn't disappoint on Thursday when she visited Huddersfield University in her capacity as President of the UK Fashion and Textile Association (UKFT). For the engagement, Princess Anne wore a striking green skirt suit which featured large knotted gold buttons on the jacket.

Adding yet another burst of color, Princess Anne teamed the green suit with a colorful striped shirt, which poked out of her collarless jacket, giving an 80s vibe to the look.

Today we were delighted to welcome Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal to the campus, where she addressed the 92nd @textileinst World Conference. This year’s theme was sustainability, a subject close to The Princess Royal’s heart. Find out more: https://t.co/SNgqQBlqLY pic.twitter.com/G4523u7AHVJuly 6, 2023 See more

Phase Eight Green Ripley Tweed Jacket, $189.76 (£149) | John Lewis Get your own green collarless jacket, like Princess Anne, complete with metallic buttons. Pair with a colorful shirt to copy Princess Anne's style!

Princess Anne, who is known for her love of brooches, wore a stunning gold brooch for the occasion, which featured a green stone in the same shade as her jacket.

The Princess Royal opted for black accessories, wearing black gloves with a matching black handbag and court heels, giving a smart, sophisticated look.

During her visit, Princess Anne delivered a speech at the conference and met final-year students from the University’s Textiles, Fashion, and Costume Design courses, and was shown the 2023 Graduate Showcase.

“We were extremely honored and proud to welcome HRH The Princess Royal to the 92nd Textile Institute World Conference here at the University of Huddersfield,” said Professor Goswami.

“Her interest in our industry, and in particular our commitment to improving its sustainability, is a long-standing one and we were delighted that she attended this conference with this vital issue at its heart.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Anne also rocked a nostalgic look earlier in the week when she re-wore a jazzy yellow and navy plaid blazer from her 90s wardrobe for an engagement in Scotland.

The Princess was snapped leaving the Palace of Holyroodhouse as she went to open the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People and Department of Clinical Neurosciences.

For this engagement, the Princess looked fabulously summery as she paired a navy dress with a navy and yellow plaid blazer.