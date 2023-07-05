Princess Anne's pale gray coat matched the weather as she embellished the look with amazing knotted gold and pearl brooch

Princess Anne's pale gray coat was the perfect look on Her Royal Highness as she stepped out with the King and Queen at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

On Tuesday, July 4, the King and Queen hosted a party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Among the 8,000 guests invited to the event, was the Princess Royal who was snapped enduring the rainy weather.

The Princess Royal looked wonderful as she stepped out on July 4 for a Garden Party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse. For this occasion, the Princess wore a knee-length dress coat in a pale gray color and light-checked print. The collarless coat featured square pockets at the front of the coat and a matching dress underneath it. Anne also wore a small gray fascinator in the same color that was placed on an angle on her head on top of her up-do.

The top of the coat was fastened with a delicate gold knot brooch which added a perfect element of glamour to the Princess's look. Anne also wore a necklace made of three strings of pearls and a matching pair of pearl and gold earrings that complemented the necklace and brooch and tied the look together.

Completing the look, the Princess accessorized with a small black leather satchel bag which she slung over her shoulder. The Princess matched her black accessories to her umbrella, leather gloves, and leather loafers, which were all in the same dark shade.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The royals shared images from the day on their social media. The images highlighted that umbrellas were most certainly necessary for this drizzly day! The caption of the post read, "Umbrellas up! ☔️The King and Queen with The Princess Royal have welcomed around 8,000 Scots to the gardens of Holyroodhouse."

"Guests at the Garden Party represent all walks of life, and all of whom have made a positive impact in their community. Their Majesties also had the opportunity to meet some of Scotland’s Coronation Champions," it concluded.

This celebration was part of the first Holyrood Week since the King's coronation when the British Royal family will carry out traditional engagements in Scotland until Thursday, July 6, 2023.

The Princess is expected to stay in Scotland for a few more days as she joins the King and Queen in celebrating the Honours of Scotland in a national thanksgiving service at St Giles' Cathedral. The Royal Procession will then move back to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, and much like the Coronation back in May, the events of the day with then be celebrated as the Red Arrows of the Royal Air Force will perform a flypast overhead.