Queen Camilla brings back Queen Elizabeth’s modern must-have accessory in Scotland and she’s making it work for her!

Queen Camilla brought back Queen Elizabeth’s modern must-have accessory in Scotland and she’s making it work for her during Royal Week 2023.

Her Majesty stepped out on Day 2 of Royal Week 2023 as she and King Charles saw the newly-installed Jubilee Gates at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

For this special engagement in the rain she accessorized with a coordinated umbrella that Queen Elizabeth was a huge fan of.

Just two months after their coronation, King Charles and Queen Camilla have arrived in Scotland for Royal Week 2023. Taking place every year usually between late June and early July, the week is also known as Holyrood Week and sees the monarch travel to different regions in Scotland, undertaking engagements that honor Scottish culture, achievements and communities.

There is also traditionally a garden party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse during the week as well, meaning the opportunity to get a glimpse at some pretty spectacular occasion wear outfits. Even before this Queen Camilla has wowed with her practical yet chic look as she and King Charles visited the Jubilee Gates.

(Image credit: Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

These have been installed to mark the late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee and given the rainy weather, it’s perhaps no surprise Queen Camilla brought back her mother-in-law's modern must-have accessory.

Her Majesty opted for a classic pale cream trench coat to help keep her warm and dry with a tie-waist belt accentuating her silhouette. The tie details were echoed on the cuffs and the bottom of the coat flared out to her knees with its elegant A-line shape. She paired the trench coat with elegant cream heels and the neutral-tone coordination didn’t stop there.

Helping to protect her outfit from the rain she chose to bring back one of Queen Elizabeth’s favorites - the clear umbrella!

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Queen Elizabeth was generally only seen holding clear birdcage-style umbrellas throughout her reign and is understood to have bespoke ones created by Fulton. Each one featured a strip of color along the bottom edge that consistently perfectly matched her iconic color-block outfits, from bright blue to soft silver.

It was a similarly silvery gray option that Queen Camilla chose for Day 2 of Royal Week, which complimented the neutral tones of her outerwear and shoes. Seemingly taking a leaf out of Queen Elizabeth’s style book, this wasn’t the first time Queen Camilla’s decided to use what appears to be another Fulton umbrella.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

She wore a clear and black one to Cheltenham Festival earlier this year and the silver one again back in October 2020. Both practical and fashionable, these are stunning accessory choices, with the birdcage silver umbrella from Fulton costing just £25.

Elsewhere in the day she and King Charles were inside away from the elements during a visit to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. Here they celebrated 75 years of the NHS as Queen Camilla met both new parents and members of staff at Simpsons Centre for Reproductive Health.

(Image credit: Photo by Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Whilst King Charles discovered more about the vital facilities and support given by Lothian’s Medicine of the Elderly Meaningful Activity Center. Their busy day of engagements comes ahead of a Service of Thanksgiving on July 5 where King Charles will receive the honors of Scotland - the oldest crown jewels in the UK.