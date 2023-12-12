We're very surprised Kate Middleton's cosy casual Reiss jumper is still in stock

We're very surprised Kate Middleton's Reiss jumper is still in stock as it’s the ultimate cosy casual piece.

With the colder weather here to stay for the months ahead many of us are tempted to add another one of the best jumpers for women into our collection and the Princess of Wales’s new jumper is a cosy staple. She might love vibrant colours when it comes to her suits and dresses, but she went for a stunning cream roll neck from Reiss in a special video shared on social media on 11th December. In the video taken by Will Warr, Kate appeared alongside Prince George, Charlotte and Louis as they helped out at the Baby Bank in Maidenhead.

For this meaningful visit, Kate’s Reiss jumper was undeniably stylish but it was also practical and easy-to-wear as she helped out at the Baby Bank.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

Crafted from a wool-cashmere blend, the luxurious natural fibres are sure to keep you wonderfully warm on a cold winter day. Kate certainly looked cosy during her time volunteering at the Baby Bank and the £158 jumper’s classic details add to the timelessness of this piece.

SHOP KATE MIDDLETON'S REISS JUMPER

Edina Wool-Cashmere Blend Roll Neck, £158 | Reiss Kate Middleton's Reiss jumper in the cream shade is a versatile piece well worth investing in. The wool-cashmere blend makes this super cosy and easy to pair with so many outfits.

Reiss Edina Wool-Cashmere Blend Roll Neck, £158 | John Lewis If you're already shopping on John Lewis then Kate Middleton's Reiss jumper might just be worth adding to your basket. Super wearable and chic, this can easily be dressed up or down this winter.

The jumper features a flattering funnel roll neck with a ribbed design that was echoed in the cuffs of the raglan sleeves. Falling to a longer thigh-length with a relaxed fit, Kate’s Reiss jumper looked to have been paired with slim-fitting jeans but it would also look so chic with everything from tailored trousers to a satin slip skirt with one of the best winter coats over the top.

The split hems make this jumper effortless to slip on and helps it to lay flatter over layers in the depth of winter too. Kate opted for a neutral cream shade which added a softness to her look contrasted with her darker blue wash jeans. However, Kate’s Reiss jumper also comes in equally beautiful navy blue and camel shades, as well as a fun bold orange.

SHOP OTHER COLOURS OF KATE MIDDLETON'S REISS JUMPER

Reiss Edina Roll Neck in Navy Visit Site RRP: £158 | This gorgeous navy version of Kate's Reiss jumper is an absolute winner. Wear with jeans for a super chic and casual look or dress up with leather look trousers. Reiss Edina Roll Neck in Camel Visit Site RRP: £158 | If cream just isn't for you then this camel version of Kate's jumper is another classic neutral shade. Easy to wear with so many other wardrobe staples, the warmth of this hue is beautiful. Reiss Edina Roll Neck in Orange Visit Site RRP: £158 | Anyone who loves Kate's Reiss jumper but is looking for something a bit brighter will love this stunning fiery orange tone. The is this a super cosy yet statement piece.

We wouldn’t be surprised if Kate went on to step out in these other stunning shades at some point too given how wearable this roll neck is. On this occasion she wore her cream jumper with jeans, her favourite See by Chloe combat boots and an old pair of super affordable £8 Accessorize earrings with a subtle faux pearl detail.

The Princess of Wales and her children were volunteering at the Baby Bank and in the heartfelt caption alongside the video, she explained just how vital they are.

“Baby Banks are warm, caring places for families to access equipment, products, clothes and toys to help relieve some of the stresses creating significant pressures on people caring for babies and young children,” the caption declared.

Kate reflected on how so many of our “experiences, relationships and surroundings during early childhood” help to “lay foundations that shape the rest of our lives, and future society”. She believes that supporting parents and carers is “essential” and can have a “life-changing impact”.

The Princess of Wales's visit to volunteer at the Baby Bank this December was her second visit there this year. She'd previously visited in April and had reportedly said she would return with her children, who looked to also be throwing themselves into their volunteering in the sweet family video.