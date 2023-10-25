We're obsessed with Crown Princess Mary's perfect autumn midi dress - and it's on sale right now
Crown Princess Mary's perfect autumn midi dress was a sensational look as the Danish royal stepped out in New York City
Crown Princess Mary's perfect autumn midi dress was a fabulous choice from the Danish royal as she stepped out in New York City for an important engagement.
Mary, the Crown Princess of Denmark stepped out in New York on Monday, October 23 in the most lovely autumnal ensemble. The Princess wore a black, white and pink floral midi dress with three-quarter sleeves from Ba&sh which is currently 40% off in the sale! The dress perfectly aligned with the autumn/winter fashion trends of 2023 as the dark background of the dress made the pastel flowery pattern perfectly appropriate for the cooler weather.
The Princess paired this look with a pair of pointed-toe leather pumps from Gianvito Rossi, a black wool blazer, and a selection of delicate yellow gold jewellery pieces that were a quiet symbol of luxury.
RRP: £177 | The Elonor midi dress could become your go-to piece for office wear or for a night out. This very feminine style has been designed to accentuate any figure. It features a square neckline and mid-length sleeves, gathered at the top to create volume.
RRP: £65.00 | This black midi dress has it all going on. Made from a responsible viscose blend, Abby’s blooming with wildflowers. She also flatters effortlessly with this season’s sought-after square neckline and a shirred back for an always perfect fit.
RRP: £74.00 | Flaring out at the hem for a feminine silhouette, this midi dress by o.p.t is printed with pretty florals for added charm. With a square neckline and long puff sleeves, it is a carefree option for daytime dressing.
The caption from the Danish Royal's post explained a little more about why the Princess was in New York. ln English the post read, "The threat from harbor level rises and its impact on low-lying communities was on the agenda, when Her Royal Highness the Crown Princess attended a reception on Monday evening at the Danish UN Mission in New York."
"The Crown Princess made the opening speech in front of UN ambassadors from SIDS, which is an association of 39 small development states, as well as a number of other representatives. Denmark has a so-called champion role in 'The Coalition on Addressing Sea-level rise & Existential Threats'," the post concluded.
