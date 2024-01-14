We’re jealous of Zara Tindall’s summer fashion as she enjoys Australian weather in blooming florals
While winter blasts the UK with an icy chill, Zara Tindall is looking gorgeous in summer florals down under
While most people in the UK battle the chill of winter, Mike and Zara Tindall have had the right idea and are soaking up the summer in the Southern Hemisphere.
Instead of spending time investing in the best winter coats for 2024, Princess Anne’s daughter has jetted off to Australia for an annual trip she makes alongside her husband – and she’s not wasted any time.
The Olympian has been riding horses on the stunning beaches as she leaves the bleak, British January behind her.
Zara’s trip is part of her work with equestrian events and awareness. In 2012, Zara was announced as the first Magic Millions Racing Women Ambassador. She now travels to Surfers Paradise in Queensland every year for all things equestrian down under.
One of Zara’s best looks of her 2024 trip for the Magic Millions polo so far captures all the best parts of summer dressing – including bright hues flattering silhouettes.
Looking the very definition of elegance for the polo event – of which she and Mike Tindall are ambassadors and attend each year – Zara wore a gorgeous Leo Lin high-beck midi dress, which played with shape and form combining whimsical, oversized puffed sleeves with a waist-cinching belt.
Zara’s dress is the “Bianca” short sleeve midi dress from the designer, and she paired the floral, summery look with a pair of Dune London silver shoes.
Leo Lin Bianca rose-print cotton dress - Farfetch, £757
Planning a holiday to get some winter sun, or just looking ahead to the warmer months? Zara Tindall's gorgeous and flattering Leo Lin dress, featuring an all-over rose print, gathered detailing and belted waist, is the perfect summery dress.
The equestrian finished her ensemble with some classic royal signature touches, including an elaborate fascinator.
Zara’s headpiece, which included darker shades of the colours used throughout the dress, featured a navy blue based and stunning leaves and shoots in a coral.
Zara’s fascinating fascinator is reportedly from Rachel Henry Millinery, according to Instagram account Royal Fashion Police.
That same social media account also shared a snap of someone else wearing Zara’s stunning accessory – her husband.
Perhaps tired of the royal women always topping the best dressed lists, Mike decided to try on the headpiece. And we have to say, the matching hues of navy blue? The coral adding pops of warmth to his cream suit? A definite thumbs up.
Heading to Australia together each year has a special poignancy for Zara and Mike because it’s where the two first met.
Speaking to the Daily Mail in 2011, Mike explained that the pair happened to end up in the same bar. He said, “Zara was in the same bar; we got introduced but didn't speak that much. Later on, Austin [Healey, a fellow rugby player] gave me her number and said, 'She wants you to text her, to say where you're all going out after the final so she can come along.'”
The couple, of course, went on to marry and have three children together – Lena, Mia and Lucas.
The happy-go-lucky couple have recently been considered “essential” to the Royal Family, with their laid-back natures imperative in generating good publicity and showing the royals in a different light.
