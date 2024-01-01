Which couple have been described as ‘essential’ to the Royal Family?
The pair are freer to bring a ‘fun vibe’ to the royals and are ‘essential’ in generating good publicity
When it comes to the Royal Family, each person brings their own strengths to the institution. From Princess Catherine’s fashion and charity work to Princess Anne’s well-known work ethic, everyone contributes to The Firm.
However, it’s not unreasonable to suggest that some members of the family command more of the spotlight than others.
The likes of Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales are popular across the globe and spark a frenzy wherever they go, but the input of other members shouldn’t be discounted, experts have suggested.
Take Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh. The pair have recently been hailed as “unsung heroes” deserving of having their titles upgraded. And now, an expert in PR has suggested that another couple are “essential” to the family’s reputation – Mike and Zara Tindall.
Zara Tindall is Princess Anne’s only daughter, and the eldest granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
While she was never given a title and she, along with husband Mike Tindall, aren’t working royal who carry out official engagements, they enjoy a strong public profile.
Mike was a successful rugby player and starred in ITV’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of here! and Zara is the only member of the Royal Family to have ever won an Olympic Medal for her achievements in equestrian sports.
Therefore, despite not being working royals, they still generate quite the buzz when out and about – and their closeness to the Prince and Princess of Wales seems to show their popularity continues to be on the rise.
Zara’s close bond with Kate Middleton was hinted at this Christmas, after it was suggested Kate borrowed one of Zara’s accessories for her stunning all-blue outfit. She was also seen throwing a loving arm around Prince George during the Sandringham walkabout.
As for Mike, he revealed a rather cheeky nickname for Prince William recently – and it’s the kind of nickname only a really close friend would get away with revealing.
And, according to PR expert Andy Barr, it’s exactly this sense of fun which makes the pair “essential” to the reputation of the royals.
Mike and Zara’s position in the family means they are free to speak with more independence than other royals, and they’re able to show off their “fun vibe.”
The PR guru told GB News, “The Royal Family is being complemented by the likes of the Tindalls. The Tindall family are close enough to the Royal Family to know what goes on behind the scenes, but distant enough to be able to speak more freely.”
“Every public interaction that the Royal Family has with the Tindalls results in positive headlines. This is because of the fun family vibe that Zara, Mike and their children give off.”
It’s because of their unique positioning in the family that Mike was able to star in I’m a Celebrity, delighting fans with insight into marrying into the family – plus horrifying some with his choice of swimwear.
Fans also love seeing more of the couple’s children. Mike and Zara share three children, Mia, Lena, and Lucas.
This Christmas, Mia and Prince Louis stole the show, adorably holding hands during the Sandringham walkabout. And young Lena had fans cracking up with her mischievous antics – while a typically laid-back Zara looked on with a smile.
