We need a pair of Duchess Sophie's cosy yet sultry knee high boots in our winter wardrobe
Duchess Sophie's knee high boots are a gorgeous chocolate brown shade and she paired them with a chic jumper dress and bold blue coat
We need a pair of Duchess Sophie's knee high boots in our winter wardrobe and they’re the perfect blend of cosy and sultry.
Whether you’re reaching for one of the best vegan boots or a gorgeous pair of leather ones, knee highs often come out on top this time of year and the Duchess of Edinburgh’s have made our wish-list. Duchess Sophie’s knee high boots were a key part of her cosy winter outfit as she stepped out in chilly London on 8th December to attend this year’s Together at Christmas carol concert.
The senior royal has regularly attended these concerts over the past few years and this time she opted for a stunning pair of suede boots from one of the Princess of Wales’s go-to shoe brands, Gianvito Rossi.
SHOP SIMILAR KNEE HIGH BOOTS
RRP: £149 |Put your own twist on Duchess Sophie's knee high boots with these beautiful boots in an even deeper brown shade. Crafted from sumptuous suede, these also come in taupe, black and navy and their minimal design makes these brilliantly versatile.
RRP: £130 | This Boden knee high boot comes in a range of shades but "mahogany" is one of our favourites. The warm brown is so sophisticated and these faux suede boots are sure to make a statement worn with a jumper dress this winter.
Various colours and styles of knee high boots are still expertly crafted by the brand, however, Duchess Sophie’s knee high boots are an old-season wardrobe staple. Hers are in a rich chocolate brown shade and the colour is a beautiful neutral option for anyone who isn’t a fan of wearing black boots with their outfits.
This brown hue is softer and although it would also work well with an all-black outfit as a pop of colour, it looked especially chic with her cream dress. The suede was a textural contrast with the knitted dress and had a slight sheen to it that was so glamorous and sultry as Duchess Sophie walked in and out of Westminster Abbey before and after the carol concert.
Chocolate brown is one of the autumn/winter fashion colour trends of 2023 and the Duchess of Edinburgh certainly seems to be on board, however knee high boots more generally are incredibly timeless. Paired easily with dresses and skirts, you can also wear them under wide-leg trousers or jeans for extra warmth and this makes them a great investment piece for versatility.
Whilst Duchess Sophie’s knee high boots are designer there are also plenty of options on the high-street at more affordable prices. She paired her boots with a cream ME+EM dress featuring subtle batwing sleeves that fell to her calves, allowing just a small peek at her footwear.
Textured Ponte Batwing Sleeve Midi Dress, £175 | ME+EM
Crafted from textured ponte tailoring, the beautiful cream shade works with so many coat and footwear options. The slight batwing design is stunning and adds a subtle touch of detail.
Priced at £175 this dress is minimalist in design and is made from lightweight ponte, making it perfect for layering. Over the top the Duchess chose to balance out the neutrals of her jumper and boots with a powder blue coat from Suzannah London. This had a satin-style lining with a sheen that echoed the suede of her boots and a flowing maxi-length design.
The lapels added formality to the outfit and made it slightly more evening-appropriate than it might otherwise have been. Whilst the colour showed how wonderfully the cream and chocolate brown shades can work with even the most bright pieces. Duchess Sophie kept her blonde hair loose around her shoulders for this special occasion and her make-up was fresh and glowy. This was a gorgeous look for the carol concert where she was surrounded by plenty of other royals all wearing their own festive best.
