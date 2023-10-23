We are obsessed with Queen Camilla's suede knee-high boots - and they're available to buy at Russell & Bromley
Queen Camilla's suede knee-high boots might be the best black boots we've seen this season - and they're still available to purchase!
Queen Camilla's suede knee-high boots were the perfect statement look as Her Majesty stepped out for the races.
On October 21st, Queen Camilla looked incredible as she attended the QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot Racecourse. The Queen wore a statement forest green dress from Anna Valentine which flattered her figure in a fit and flare style. Her Majesty paired this look with a pair of the best black boots we've seen that are perfectly in line with the autumn/winter fashion trends of 2023.
The Queen wore the 'Dressage' Knee High Black Suede Boots from Russell & Bromley that she has been snapped in on previous occasions. The boots are the perfect autumnal shoes as they kept the Queen's feet and legs warm throughout this outdoor engagement.
Russell & Bromley
RRP: £445| Russell & Bromley. Drawing from the popular equestrian-inspired knee-high boot, Dressage offers an elegant iteration for the everyday.
John Lewis
RRP: £149 | John Lewis. The Sadie knee-high boots offer a formal finish to your outfit with a versatile and minimalist design. Featuring an elastic back panel, the boots can adjust to fit a variety of calf measurements, offering all-day comfort.
Whistles
RRP: £199 | Whistles. It’s finally boots season, and the Blaire style is one you’ll re-wear over and over again. The stretch suede, block heel and slip-on style ensure the utmost comfort.
Her Majesty completed her look with an ornate Philip Treacy hat that matched her coat dress look. She also wore some of her classic go-to pieces of jewellery including a KiKi McDonough blue topaz and diamond pendant, and a Van Cleef and Arpels bracelet.
In keeping with a tradition started by the late Queen, Camilla also carried a see-through umbrella with a black rim at the edge of the brolly. This black rim matched her black accessories and her black leather gloves. Queen Elizabeth often carried see-through umbrellas so that she was still visible to the crowds who gathered to see her.
