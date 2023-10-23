We are obsessed with Queen Camilla's suede knee-high boots - and they're available to buy at Russell & Bromley

Queen Camilla's suede knee-high boots might be the best black boots we've seen this season - and they're still available to purchase!

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Laura Harman
By Laura Harman
published

Queen Camilla's suede knee-high boots were the perfect statement look as Her Majesty stepped out for the races.

On October 21st, Queen Camilla looked incredible as she attended the QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot Racecourse. The Queen wore a statement forest green dress from Anna Valentine which flattered her figure in a fit and flare style. Her Majesty paired this look with a pair of the best black boots we've seen that are perfectly in line with the autumn/winter fashion trends of 2023

The Queen wore the 'Dressage' Knee High Black Suede Boots from Russell & Bromley that she has been snapped in on previous occasions. The boots are the perfect autumnal shoes as they kept the Queen's feet and legs warm throughout this outdoor engagement.

Queen Camilla

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Russell and BromleyRussell & Bromley
'Dressage' Knee High Boot

RRP: £445| Russell & Bromley. Drawing from the popular equestrian-inspired knee-high boot, Dressage offers an elegant iteration for the everyday. 

John LewisJohn Lewis
Sadie Suede Knee High Boots, Black

RRP: £149 | John Lewis. The Sadie knee-high boots offer a formal finish to your outfit with a versatile and minimalist design. Featuring an elastic back panel, the boots can adjust to fit a variety of calf measurements, offering all-day comfort.

WhistlesWhistles
Blaire Stretch Knee-High Boot

RRP: £199 | Whistles. It’s finally boots season, and the Blaire style is one you’ll re-wear over and over again. The stretch suede, block heel and slip-on style ensure the utmost comfort.

Her Majesty completed her look with an ornate Philip Treacy hat that matched her coat dress look. She also wore some of her classic go-to pieces of jewellery including a KiKi McDonough blue topaz and diamond pendant, and a Van Cleef and Arpels bracelet.

Queen Camilla

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In keeping with a tradition started by the late Queen, Camilla also carried a see-through umbrella with a black rim at the edge of the brolly. This black rim matched her black accessories and her black leather gloves. Queen Elizabeth often carried see-through umbrellas so that she was still visible to the crowds who gathered to see her. 

Topics
Queen Camilla
Laura Harman
Laura Harman

Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.


Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.


