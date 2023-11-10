The woman responsible for bringing out the 'best version' of King Charles
A body language expert has spoken about the woman who can be credited with bringing out the 'best version' of King Charles III
The person who has brought out the 'best version' of King Charles has been discussed by a body language expert who highlighted that the King is a 'completely different person' without this one woman's support.
King Charles has been surrounded by influential women for much of his life, but it isn't Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Diana, The Queen Mother, or Princess Anne who has helped to shape him into the best version of himself. A body language expert has revealed that when the King is with his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, he is truly his best, most confident self.
Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, body language expert Darren Stanton began by talking about who Charles was without Camilla in his life. "When Charles was first known as the Prince of Wales, he was young, and it was all quite new to him. He often came across as nervous and lacked confidence when speaking with people in person or on camera," said Darren. "He would often show signs of discomfort, as it didn’t come naturally to him. As he grew older, and became a more senior member of the Royal Family, he was expected to go out and show up at engagements, but he was still lacking confidence and inner strength."
Darren explained the exact signals that highlighted these nerves. "He would always have his hands in his pockets, and play with his cufflinks, and he wouldn’t have strong or engaged eye contact either. These were ways of trying to comfort and reassure himself when he was feeling awkward, uncomfortable and out of his depth," he said.
Our King: Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed by Robert Jobson | £9.23 at Amazon
Released ahead of His Majesty's coronation, royal author Robert Jobson reflects upon King Charles as both a man and as Britain's monarch. He considers his motivations, driving passions and how his values will go on to influence his approach to his reign.
The expert explained that in contrast, with Camilla Parker-Bowles by his side, the King's confidence has developed dramatically. "The turning point of Charles’ confidence was when he married Camilla. Over the years of being with Camilla, we’ve seen Charles’ levels of independence develop. They have dramatically increased, and his signals of nervousness and uncertainty have decreased," the expert said.
He then provided evidence of the King's confidence as he highlighted that many of Charles's go-to movements that signalled nervousness were ditched. "We rarely see him have his hands in his pockets now, and his eye contact with Royals, as well as guests and the public, is a lot stronger and more engaged. He will look people in the eye, and be more direct, which are examples of feeling confident in what he’s saying, which was rarely the case before," Darren said.
Darren added that more often now, the King only appears nervous when the Queen isn't by his side. "When Charles is with Camilla, he is super grounded, and his most confident self. The times when he shows nervousness or comes across as a bit insecure are when Camilla isn’t by his side. When she isn’t with him or near him, he does seem to be a bit more on edge and is often seen looking for her."
The expert added that is Camilla who brings out the best side of Charles as they are completely in sync. "This shows how much he depends on her as his partner, but also as his support system in everything that is thrown his way as King. Charles is and was a completely different person without Camilla’s support, and she does bring out the best side of him. When they are together, they are in sync and they reciprocate each other’s movements - which is their way of communicating as a couple and reassuring one another as King and Queen," he said.
Darren concluded that the public can now benefit from seeing the King's 'best side' with his wife. "We now see the best version of Charles, and that is thanks to Camilla, for being the person who gives him the confidence and strength he needs in any scenario," Darren concluded.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
