The very specific dress code rule the Royal Family and Middletons have to follow for key festive event
There’s a very specific dress code rule the Royal Family and Middletons have to follow for a key festive event in their calendars.
With the festive countdown in full swing, many of us will be searching for the perfect glamorous outfit for the Christmas party season, whether that’s a velvet suit or one of the best dresses with pockets for a more relaxed look. The royals tend to often be a little more formal and traditional with their occasion wear outfits.
However, there’s a very specific dress code rule the Royal Family and Middletons have to follow for a key festive event that apparently prohibits one of their most-worn smart pieces.
Taking to social media on 7th December, the Princess of Wales shared a special video of certain people receiving their invitations to the 2023 Together at Christmas carol concert. According to physician and UK Youth Mental Health Ambassador, Dr Alex George, the invitations apparently specify no hats.
This year’s concert is with the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood and Alex received his invitation and towards the end of the video clip he read out, “Dress code: smart. No hats”, before touching the cap he was wearing and adding, “Noted”. The reported “no hats” dress code is something that might come as a surprise to some given how often the women in the Royal Family in particular wear them for special occasions.
Whether it’s walking to church on Christmas Day in Sandringham to Trooping the Colour and special services of thanksgiving, the royals often favour a hat for big events. As a senior working royal, the Princess of Wales opts for hats or headpieces particularly often and when her mother Carole Middleton or sister Pippa are at occasions alongside the royals they wear them too.
For the past two years a huge number of royals and members of Kate’s family have attended the Together at Christmas carol concert. This year it's likely several of them will do so again and it seems there won’t be a hat in sight thanks to the very specific dress code rule the Royal Family and Middletons have to follow.
Admittedly, they tend to keep wearing hats to more public occasions and this is a little more low-key so perhaps that could’ve inspired the dress code. Another factor might of course be making sure everyone in Westminster Abbey has a good view without anything being obstructed by hats.
Hats weren’t worn last year or the year before either, so it seems that the concert could be upholding its usual dress code. What’s less clear for this year is exactly which royals and Middleton family members could be there.
In 2022 King Charles and Queen Camilla came for the first time and might make another appearance, whilst others like Zara Tindall, Duchess Sophie and Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice have always attended and so are perhaps likely to again.
Kate’s parents Carole and Michael and sister Pippa have also been regular Together at Christmas attendees in the past, but who knows whether they or her brother James and his wife Alizée might be there. Meanwhile, Prince George and Charlotte joined their parents at the concert in 2022 and could potentially make another appearance.
If they do, this would be the first time they’ve both been seen out in public with Prince William and Kate since Wimbledon 2023.
