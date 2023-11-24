The Veja sale now includes Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s favourite trainers and we’re adding to our shoe collection

The Veja sale now includes Kate and Meghan’s favourite trainers and we’re tempted to add to our shoe collection.

With so many fashion Black Friday deals unveiled this year many of us will be carefully considering which pieces from the likes of the Reiss Black Friday deals and John Lewis sales are worth investing in. Shoes and boots are staples that often have some pretty special discounts and the Veja sale now includes the trainers favoured by the Princess of Wales and Duchess of Sussex.

They might live an ocean apart, but they are united in their love of Veja and Kate’s beloved leather Esplar trainers are now reduced at both Harrods and Flannels for Black Friday.

Veja Esplar Trainers, £98 Was £120 | Flannels The metallic details add subtle sparkle and the white upper of this shoe makes it so easy to pair with outfits.

Veja Esplar Trainers, £117 Was £130 | Harrods They are effortlessly chic and a great footwear staple to have in your collection day-to-day.

Now £98 at Flannels, this is the most affordable the Princess of Wales’s Veja trainers have been in a while and they’re also reduced to £117 at Harrods. Whilst we also love Kate’s favourite white trainers from Superga these metallic-accented ones are pretty special and sophisticated.

The Veja Esplar trainers are a super versatile addition to any outfit with a low-top design that’s super flattering with ankle-grazer jeans or trousers. The sleek silhouette levels these up from the sporty feel of classic workout trainers and the sole is made from Amazonian rubber as well as recycled materials, with a leather upper.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

The paired-back design works well with everything from dresses to trousers and would even look stunning, as Kate has shown on multiple occasions, with jeans and a blazer. Whilst you can go for different colourways, the iconic Veja half ‘V’ monogram on the sides is a stunning metallic rose gold on the Princess of Wales’s Vejas.

Just last month Kate wore the same pair of shoes now included in the Veja sale with an electric blue suit, with the metallic detailing just adding a subtle level of glamour. The pop of wearable colour is something that makes her shoes stand out and this is something that Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s trainers from Veja have in common.

Veja V-10 Sneakers, £144 Was £160 | Harrods Meghan Markle's Veja trainers are super chic and minimalist with the black detailing. These would work with so many everyday looks and could dress down a suit or formal trousers.

The Duchess of Sussex is a fan of the V-10 trainers from Veja with the black half ‘V’ monogram. Her choice was totally in-keeping with her pared-back style and love of monochrome colour-block dressing. The royal was pictured wearing them on a boat during Day 2 of the Invictus Games in Sydney back in 2018 with some chic black slim-fitting trousers.

Whilst the discount on Meghan’s ultimate Veja trainers isn’t as huge as the one on Kate’s, the V-10 style are discounted on Harrods down to £144 from £160 which is still a worthwhile reduction. Anyone who’s been considering whether or not to invest in a pair of either of Kate or Meghan’s trainers might find this one of the best times of year to add them to your shoe collection whilst the discounts are in full swing.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

Their iconic status has been achieved for a reason and their timeless style and beautiful colourways mean that we’re hardly surprised they’ve got a special place in the Princess of Wales and Duchess of Sussex’s collections. Both have proved that these particular Veja styles work with both formal and more casual outfits and to be able to wear them for outings and engagements they clearly find them very comfortable too.