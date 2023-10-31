The unique history of Queen Camilla’s Scallop Shell Brooch as she steps out in Kenya wearing this sea-inspired piece

Queen Camilla’s Scallop Shell Brooch is one of the most magnificent pieces in her collection and it had quite the journey to reach her jewellery box.

Since becoming Queen Consort last year Her Majesty has stepped out in some beautiful pieces of jewellery, ranging from her favourite of the late Queen Elizabeth’s tiaras - the Honeycomb Boucheron Tiara - to several stunning necklaces. However, her brooch collection also has a lot of significance and Queen Camilla’s Scallop Shell Brooch was chosen for Day 1 of her State Visit to Kenya. Her and King Charles are visiting Kenya for four days and her first outfit was a gorgeous midi-length white tunic dress with the sea-inspired brooch pinned securely to the left side.

Unlike many of her other brooches like her Van Cleef & Arpels ballerina brooch, this hasn’t been regularly worn by Queen Camilla over the years. She first wore the Scallop Shell Brooch in public at Royal Ascot 2023 but the history of this precious piece goes back many years - and it’s got *quite* the special quote linked to it…

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

The history behind Queen Camilla’s Scallop Shell Brooch

Like many other royal brooches, Queen Camilla’s Scallop Shell Brooch once belonged to Queen Elizabeth and, before her, to the Queen Mother. However, this stunning piece of jewellery wasn’t always part of the Royal Family’s collection. This brooch was created in 1919 by Goldsmiths and Silversmiths Co, Ltd and was designed by Sir Courtauld Thomson, who later became Lord Courtauld Thomson. It’s understood to have been his sister, Winifred Thomson, who was behind the Scallop Shell Brooch making its way into the Royal Family’s possession.

(Image credit: Photo by Colin Davey/Getty Images)

Winifred reportedly gave it to the Queen Mother in 1944 and according to The Telegraph, she did so as a sign of her “respect and profound admiration” for King George VI’s wife. She is also credited with declaring that she wanted the Scallop Shell Brooch to be “passed from Queen to Queen of England” and her wish came true.

After the Queen Mother, the brooch later passed to Queen Elizabeth and both loved wearing it for special occasions. The Queen Mother had worn the brooch for her milestone 100th birthday celebrations and Queen Elizabeth wore it to Royal Ascot in 2011 and 2019, as well as to the unveiling of a statue of her mother in 2009.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth also wore the Courtauld Thomson Scallop Shell Brooch to the funeral of Patricia Knatchbull, Countess Mountbatten of Burma and to the wedding of her granddaughter Zara to Mike Tindall. The brooch is incredibly statement and is crafted in the shape of a scallop shell which has classical associations as this particular shell is what Venus is standing on in Botticelli’s The Birth of Venus painting.

Like many of Queen Elizabeth’s brooches, this one is set with diamonds - in this case, pavé-set with brilliant-cut diamonds. In the centre is a stunning single pearl from which fall five drops all set with more diamonds that finish in pear-shaped diamonds. According to Steven Stone's Leading Diamond Expert, Maxwell Stone, the estimated cost of the brooch is £30,000. Working brilliantly with any colour outfit, this brooch is a magnificent piece with a distinctive design.

(Image credit: Future//Image 1: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images//Image 2:Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Queen Consort: The Life of Queen Camilla by Penny Junor | £7.99 at Amazon Penny Junor explores the life of Britain's Queen Consort in this intimate biography previously published as The Duchess. She reflects how King Charles and Queen Camilla's marriage has stood the test of time despite the tide of public opinion sometimes being against them and is an extraodinary love story.

Now Queen Camilla has started to wear it and it’s perhaps especially meaningful that she chose to do so for the first time at Royal Ascot. Her Majesty shared a passion for horse-racing with Queen Elizabeth, who regularly attended multiple days of Royal Ascot during her reign and she’d twice worn the brooch there too.

Now Queen Camilla has worn the Courtauld Scallop Shell Brooch for the second time somewhere that also has a connection to her late mother-in-law. Queen Elizabeth was in Kenya when she was told of King George VI’s death and became monarch herself. King Charles and Queen Camilla’s State Visit to Kenya is their first visit to a Commonwealth country since becoming King and Queen Consort last year.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Her Majesty wore the Scallop Shell Brooch on Day 1 and given how special this piece is it’s always possible she could wear it again during this important visit, especially as there’s set to be a State Banquet. Either way, this stunning piece has been glimpsed again and it has a remarkable history. Given Winifred Thomson’s wish about it passing from Queen to Queen, who knows whether the Princess of Wales could get to wear it herself one day too.