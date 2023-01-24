The surprising royal who’s been ‘brought back into the fold’ amid family tension

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A surprising royal has reportedly been brought back into the fold amid family tension in recent months.

The Duchess of York received a very special invitation last year that could be seen as a radical move by His Majesty.

It’s been claimed that the Queen “likes” Sarah Ferguson and that this has inspired her being welcomed back into the royal fold amid a difficult time.

The revelation that Sarah Ferguson would join the Royal Family for Christmas in 2022 might well have come as a surprise to plenty of fans. During her marriage to Prince Andrew the Duchess of York regularly joined the immediate and extended Royal Family for major occasions. However, her last festive season at Sandringham with the royals was several decades ago. And it seems like this huge moment of change with the recent reported invitation could signal her being back in the royal fold as it’s claimed Sarah has an ally in the Queen Consort.

According to the Mail on Sunday (opens in new tab), the Duchess of York has got a “powerful advocate” in Queen Camilla who is reportedly keen for her to be welcomed back into the Royal Family’s inner circle.

A source reportedly claimed that this was partly inspired by some of the similarities between the two women, especially their love of horses.

“Camilla likes Sarah. They're both gentry. They share a love of horses and Fergie will be smart enough to play the game with Camilla and realise she is the power behind the King. That she must be nice to them and support them,” the source alleged.

Sarah Ferguson is understood to have not only celebrated Christmas with the royals last year, but been invited to the traditional boxing day shoot too. And the source claimed that this is something the late Prince Philip would never have “allowed” to happen.

“There was Fergie, in the thick of it, chatting away to the King and Queen Consort on the Boxing Day shoot,' the source alleged. 'Philip would never have allowed that. There's a feeling that, no matter what Sarah's personal faults – and she can be like Marmite in that respect – she has been a good mother to the girls and loyal to Andrew.'

This time of change and Sarah being welcomed back into the fold comes amid a challenging time. When the Royal Family celebrated Christmas they knew they were just days away from the release of Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare. The release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary had also made shockwaves a few weeks earlier.

The Duke of Sussex hasn’t shied away from making shocking allegations, such as his claim Prince William “knocked him to the floor” during an argument.

The Duchess of York has also spoken openly about life as a royal in recent years, though she has been generally positive, praising the late Queen in particular. Posting on Instagram after the Queen’s passing, Sarah reflected on how much she felt her “generosity” even after her divorce.

“To me, she was the most incredible mother-in-law and friend. I will always be grateful to her for the generosity she showed me in remaining close to me even after my divorce. I will miss her more than words can express,” she declared.