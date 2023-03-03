The subtle detail in Frogmore Cottage's kitchen that hinted Meghan and Harry knew it wasn't their forever home

A subtle detail in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kitchen at Frogmore Cottage suggests that the Sussex couple never felt at home in their former Windsor residence, an interior expert has claimed.

A subtle etail in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kitchen at Frogmore Cottage has suggested that the couple always knew their time in the Grade II listed house would be temporary, an interiors expert has revealed.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has confirmed that the couple has been requested to vacate Frogmore, amid reports that King Charles III wants Prince Andrew to move into the property instead.

In other royal news, Sarah Ferguson throws her support behind 'poor' Prince Andrew as she details how recent 'hard times' have taken a toll on her ex-husband.





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have always known their residency at Frogmore Cottage would be short-lived, an interior designs expert has claimed.

It confirmed on Wednesday that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been asked to give up the keys to their former Windsor home, which had been gifted to them in 2018 by Queen Elizabeth II as a wedding present. It has been widely reported that King Charles III plans to move Prince Andrew, who currently lives at the Royal Lodge, into the four-bedroom mansion instead.

Harry and Meghan left Frogmore Cottage in January 2020 after their controversial withdrawal from the Royal Family and subsequent emigration to the US, but have remained owners of the property. With the exception of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brookbank's temporary tenancy, the Grade II listed house has remained mostly unoccupied since the Sussexes' departure.

It has mainly been used as an alternative to a hotel for the couple during their UK visits for important royal events, such as the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022. Harry and Meghan were also staying at Frogmore when Queen Elizabeth II died aged 96 in September, having coincidentally been visiting the country for a charity engagement when the historic news broke.

(Image credit: Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

A home designer has now claimed that the couple may have always known their time at the Windsor property wouldn't last long. Writing for the Telegraph (opens in new tab), editor Jess Doyle points out that the inside decor of Frogmore Cottage had a key detail that may have indicated their imminent plans to leave.

In a scene from their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the couple is shown hanging out in their modern - yet notably empty - kitchen.

(Image credit: Netflix)

"The on-trend open shelving above the kettle is completely devoid of cups, plates, pictures, or anything that might give the room a little life," Doyle wrote. "A sign, perhaps, that they knew they wouldn’t be in it for long." The luxury design expert also noted that the kitchen's beige-painted walls were cut off by a white border before reaching the ceiling, making the room appear smaller.