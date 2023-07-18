The sporty responsibility we could see Prince Louis take on one day after Kate Middleton revealed 'he's been practising'

Kate Middleton has revealed that Prince Louis has been scrubbing up on a particular skill that could see him land a very special role one day.

Princess Catherine revealed that Prince Louis has been practising his ball boy skills, despite not attending Wimbledon 2023 with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The eldest Wales children sat in the Royal Box for Sunday's Wimbledon final, while Prince Louis stayed home - but Kate Middleton revealed her youngest son has been trying hard at 'standing' and 'staying serious' like the Wimbledon ball boys.

After Prince George made his Wimbledon debut in 2022, he and Princess Charlotte stepped out with the Prince and Princess of Wales for the Men's Singles Final on Sunday for a special family day out.

Unfortunately for fans of Prince Louis's cheeky antics at the Platinum Jubilee and King Charles's coronation, the youngest Wales sibling wasn't in attendance as the family sat courtside in style.

As Princess Charlotte showed she takes after her mom as she rocked a pair of super cute sunglasses, while Princess Catherine strayed from her go-to Wimbledon Ray-Bans, opting or a pair of Victoria Beckham shades with her bright green Roland Mouret dress, Prince Louis remained at home.

While avid tennis fan Princess Catherine confessed that little Louis was 'very upset' to miss the exciting day of sport, the future Queen Consort explained that he has been trying out some ball boy skills on the court lately.

"Louis was very upset he wasn't coming today," Kate told Ella Ottaway, who runs the All England Tennis Club's scheme for young people.

"It's Charlotte's first time, George came last year. They've been eagerly watching," she continued, adding that Charlotte has been "getting to grips with the scoring".

Kate then got chatting to 16-year-old ball boy Joel, telling him that lively Prince Louis has shown an interest in the vital tennis role that could one day see him take to the courts.

Recounting his conversation with Kate, Joel later told PA News that Louis "tries to practise standing and staying serious like us".

He added, "He tries to practise the stands and how we stand at the back of the court and next to the players."