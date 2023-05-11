The sign Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have important roles in the Royal Family’s future

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have important roles to play in the Royal Family’s future if this subtle sign is anything to go by.

The King’s nieces Princess Beatrice and Eugenie could be set to have important roles in the Royal Family after the coronation.

Although neither of them are working royals there have been indications that they could continue to take on responsibilities in future.

This royal news comes as we revealed Prince William and Princess Catherine's big change that fans are loving as they step up their game.

Whilst most of the immediate and extended Royal Family members attended King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation, only working royals appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony. It was also only working members of the family like the Prince and Princess of Wales and Princess Anne who joined Their Majesties in their official coronation portrait. However, it seems that despite being private citizens, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie could have important roles to play when it comes to the Royal Family’s future.

The day after Princess Beatrice’s hot pink dress wowed us at the coronation alongside Princess Eugenie in her midnight blue outfit, the sisters stepped out in Buckinghamshire.

(Image credit: Photo by Ben Birchall - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

They attended a Coronation Big Lunch in Chalfont St Giles and were pictured beaming as they met members of the community and event organizers. They were one of four royal pairings who made appearances at Big Lunches or street parties that day. The others were Prince William and Princess Catherine who attended one in Windsor, near their Adelaide Cottage home, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie who attended one in Surrey and Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence who attended one in Swindon.

Aside from Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, all the other Royal Family members at public events that day are working royals. The decision for the King’s nieces to attend a Big Lunch could be seen as significant and might perhaps suggest that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have important roles to play going forward.

(Image credit: Photo by AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Although for many months now rumors have circulated that King Charles is looking to streamline the monarchy, they effectively represented the Royal Family when they attended that special event. There was also another recent sign that could indicate the York sisters are going to continue being important to the Royal Family’s future.

On May 9, Princess Beatrice’s layered look wowed as she attended the Oscar’s Book Prize Winner Announcement ceremony. As per Hello! (opens in new tab), she made a rare comment about her aunt Queen Camilla and said she’d love to work with her on a project linked to their shared passion for literacy.

"I was reminded this weekend – it's been a bit of a big weekend - about the importance of community," she declared. "I also know the importance of literacy to Her Majesty the Queen, and I'm hoping we can find out more ways we can work together with Oscar's Book Prize."

(Image credit: Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Both sisters have links to various charities and organizations, including Princess Eugenie being an Ambassador for the Blue Marine Foundation and Princess Beatrice being a trustee of Outward Bound. The idea that Princess Beatrice is hoping to collaborate with Queen Camilla suggests that even though she isn’t a working royal she could have a key role to play alongside senior royals.

The same could possibly be true of Princess Eugenie given their outing over the coronation weekend. Many fans would likely be thrilled to see the King’s nieces supporting the Royal Family going forwards.