The shock royal that's not invited to the King's coronation and no, it's not Meghan Markle

King Charles's Coronation is just weeks away, and in a shock move, one member of the Royal Family has been left off the invite list.

King Charles has not invited his former sister-in-law, Sarah Ferguson, to his Coronation, according to The Independent (opens in new tab).

The Duchess of York, who still lives at Royal Lodge with her ex-husband Prince Andrew, will have to watch the ceremony on TV - something she has said she's willing to do.

This means that Sarah won't be sitting alongside her daughters Beatrice and Eugenie, who are 10th and 11th in line to the throne.

A friend said, “She has been hugely supportive of Charles and Camilla and does not want this to become about her. The whole day is about the new King and the success of his reign but she has always championed the royal family and the Queen undoubtedly would have wanted her to be there.”

(Image credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

When asked if she'd be attending the Coronation last month, Sarah revealed that at that point, invitations hadn't been sent out. She added, "If not, I'll have a cup of tea and a coronation chicken sandwich... and sausage rolls!"

And she said in another interview about her plans for the Coronation day, "I personally will be having a little tea room and coronation chicken sandwich and putting out the bunting, that's what I'm going to be doing. Because that would make me very happy."

The Duchess added, "I also love to watch it on the telly because you hear a lot on the telly. The commentators are always good and then everyone, all the family come back, because remember I am divorced from him [Prince Andrew] so I don't expect… you can't have it both ways, you can’t be divorced and then say, 'I want this…' [You're in] or you're out."

She continued, "I think it's really great to be supportive big time and then when all the family come home, I know all the ins and outs from commentators on television!"

(Image credit: Derek Hudson/Getty Images)

Sarah, who had a close relationship with the Queen and even inherited her last surviving Corgis, added that she might get the pooches involved. She said, "There's a little old people's home nearby and I've got a little van… it's a three-wheeler. Maybe I should take the corgis down there, with the bunting and sandwiches."

Some royal fans may be surprised to learn that Sarah isn't invited to the Coronation, as she had a very close relationship with the Queen and has praised King Charles.

Recently opening up about her love for the late Queen, Fergie said, "She was so brilliant at putting you at ease. She had the most incredible faith of any single person I've ever met. She just knew what to do. She knew how to make people feel good. She never took it onboard as about her. It's about the monarchy, about making someone feel good. She was my total idol."

And gushing about King Charles, she said, "I've always adored him, all my life. I believe that he is an extraordinary person."