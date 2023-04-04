The Queen’s strict rule that King Charles could “relax” for his grandchildren has been revealed by a royal expert.

The late Queen Elizabeth reportedly had a certain rule when it came to royal mealtimes that determined whether the children could sit at the adults’ table.

A royal expert has predicted that King Charles might have “relaxed” this rule for his grandchildren, although apparently not for Easter dinner.

This royal news comes as we revealed the post-coronation moment King Charles could use to showcase special talent.

Whether it’s the late Queen’s rule that all female royals must follow when it comes to entering rooms in a certain order to Kate Middleton’s new outfits rule, the Royal Family are known for the protocols and traditions that surround them. The late Queen Elizabeth in particular apparently was a stickler for certain rules especially if they revolved around mealtimes. Now royal expert Ingrid Seward has got candid with The Sun (opens in new tab) about the Queen’s strict rule that could be “relaxed” by King Charles.

Discussing her predictions for what Easter might look like for the immediate and extended Royal Family, Ingrid explained that royal children like the Queen’s great-grandchildren had to hit a certain milestone before she would reportedly allow them to eat at the table with the adults.

(Image credit: Photo by Neil Hall - WPA Pool / Getty Images)

This is something that she believes King Charles might not continue more generally.

"The Queen always said until they could hold a knife and fork properly they could not eat at the table, but Charles might have relaxed that rule a bit,” Ingrid declared.

She had previously claimed that the adult royals will likely all eat their Easter dinner together and that although His Majesty might have “relaxed” the Queen’s strict rule, he won’t do so here.

"They will all have dinner together but not the young children they will eat in the nursery dining room," Ingrid said, before later adding, “[D]inner is only for grown-ups.”

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Whether she’s suggesting King Charles might not relax it specifically for Easter or for dinner times vs other meals remains to be seen. However, Ingrid did give an interesting insight into what will be on the menu for a Royal Family Easter dinner and apparently it’s all very traditional.

The expert declared that the likes of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will be eating “traditional Easter fare like roast lamb”. She added that “everything will be from the royal estates, so it could include venison, pheasant, chicken, spring vegetables, new potatoes, and carrots. Salmon caught in the River Dee and roast ham could be included.”

When it comes to dessert she predicted that “rhubarb crumble with cream from the royal dairy” could round off the delicious-sounding meal.

(Image credit: Photo by Jeff Gilbert-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

And whilst the Queen’s strict rule might be upheld on this occasion and “relaxed” on others, Ingrid does expect other traditional aspects to be kept and that Easter will revolve around the younger royals.

“It will be held at Windsor Castle. Easter Court as it is known is always at Windsor and always has been. The royal gathering is not as large as it used to be and it has always revolved around the children and grandchildren,” she declared. “Breakfast on Easter Day is always decorated boiled eggs and tiny gifts are exchanged but nothing expensive, maybe a painted box or bunny.”