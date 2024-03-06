32 of the most romantic moments between Prince William and Kate Middleton

When it comes to romance, the closest we might ever get to a real-life fairytale is that of Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales.

From university sweethearts to one of the most famous couples on the planet, we've witnessed their story blossom.

Whether it's Kate's best style moments or the surprising facts about Prince William, the future King and Queen have proven they can fascinate us as individuals, but nothing can compare with the star power they bring as a couple.

Join us as we swoon over some of their most unexpected and unforgettable affectionate moments.

32 of the most romantic moments between William and Kate

The ultimate power couple, 2022 Earthshot Prize

In 2022, following the pandemic, the now Prince and Princess of Wales made their first trip back to the United States since 2014.

All eyes were on the pair, and the pressure must have been extra heavy on Prince William who was there as part of the second Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony.

Proving she's always there by his side when he needs her most, Kate was caught supporting her husband in this behind-the-scenes shot. While the image is black and white, Kate's stunning outfit for the occasion was a neon green rental dress by Solace London, rented from designer rental company Hurr.

In a sweet romantic nod to William's mother, Kate complemented her outfit with the green diamond necklace that once belonged to Princess Diana.

Young lovers sneaking a moment, 2007

Way back in 2007 - before royal weddings, children and becoming the heir apparent to the throne - William and Kate were quite simply young sweethearts.

In a refreshingly relatable and romantic moment, the pair were caught whispering sweet nothings in one another's ears as the future Princess of Wales joined her boyfriend for a game of rugby at Twickenham Stadium.

Their engagement announcement, 2010

On November 16, 2010, a real romantic fairytale enchanted people the world over when Prince William and Kate Middleton made things official.

Announcing their engagement to the world, Kate dazzled in the now iconic royal blue Issa dress - which was the first example of the phenomenon known as the "Kate Effect" where her outfits would sell out instantly. The picture is perhaps one - if not the - most iconic photographs of William and Kate.

During the interview, they revealed that Prince William popped the question a few weeks before when in Kenya.

"It was a total shock when it came," Kate said. "There's a true romantic in there."

Becoming Mum and Dad in 2013

One of the most romantic things a couple can do is grow up in front of the eyes of the world - and it felt like a true happily ever after moment when the young couple fans had followed since their days at university introduced their first child to the world.

Following the tradition set by Princess Anne - who was photographed leaving the Lido Wing with her newly born daughter, Zara Tindall - William and Kate beamed with joy on July 23, 2013, as the press got their first look at Prince George.

Colour co-ordinating at the Coronation Garden Party

During the Garden Party in celebration of King Charles' Coronation in May 2023, Prince William and Kate Middleton looked every inch the romantic hero and heroine as they dressed up in matching periwinkle blue hues.

Kate's delicate, pale blue look was from designer Elie Saab, and William's complementary palette was likely no coincidence - the royals are known to send messages with their outfits.

Presenting a strong, united front, the Wales' chose blue - a colour commonly associated with the royals.

Karen Haller, Behavioural Colour Psychologist, has previously said, "Wearing the same hue when the Cambridges are showing they are coming together as a family, representing themselves as a cohesive unit.

"When it comes to colour psychology darker blues communicate you are in a position of authority, trustworthy, reliable and can be depended on."

Being sweet in Sweden, 2018

While expecting their third child Louis in 2018, William and Kate brought their usual touch of royal mania to a four-day tour of Sweden and Norway.

While the pair had many opportunities to dress up and showcase their traditional elegant style, one of their most romantic moments came when the couple enjoyed frolicking in the snow.

Kate was wrapped up in a Burberry coat as she and William got cosy heading to an exhibition about the regional favourite pastime, bandy hockey.

Matching shades in Ireland

The couple that dress together, stay together... or that should be the saying for the Prince and Princess of Wales.

In matching casual looks during an official visit to Ireland in March 2020, the pair proved that they are just as happy in one another's company dressed down in khaki coats and jeans.

Returning to where it all started...

Prince William and Kate Middleton's fairy tale romance started on the hallowed grounds of St Andrews University - and in 2011, two months before their wedding - they took a trip back to where it all started.

Per the Daily Mail, Kate reportedly spoke with past tutors and revealed she had kept her old work.

Professor Brendan Cassidy said, "She was telling me she kept all her essays. I said I had kept mine too, to show to my children. She said, 'I will probably do the same.'"

Sharing a smile during state visits, 2023

During South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee's official visit to the UK in 2023, Prince William and Kate Middleton stepped up for one of their first major tasks since becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales.

It was customary for the heirs to welcome state visits, and William and Kate wore their finest for the occasion.

Kate chose a bold, red cape-style coat by Catherine Walker with a matching hat - and despite being on the clock, they still found time to steal sweet glances with one another.

Joking around together at the Big Help Out, 2023

The royals tend to share a sporty prowess, so it's no surprise that getting active often plays into their romance.

Loving most sports, William looked on with glee as Kate Middleton showcased her annoying ability to excel at most activities, picking up a bow and arrow during the Big Help Out. As part of the celebrations for the Coronation, William, Kate and their family volunteered with the 3rd Upton Scouts.

Seeing the couple let their hair down and take time to laugh together despite having the world tuning in for the Coronation was a refreshing reminder that, underneath it all, they're just like any other family wanting to make memories.

William bringing out the dad moves to make Kate laugh

Forget titles (like future King) - sometimes, the most attractive quality in someone is the ability to make their partner laugh.

William stole hearts with an unexpected and unlikely act of goofiness during a trip to Tuvalu, an island in the South Pacific, as part of the Queen's Jubilee Tour in 2012.

As the pair got into the spirit wearing floral crowns, William made Kate burst into laughter with his carefree, confident dance moves. He wasn't a father in 2012 (with George coming a year later), but he sure had those dad dance moves down.

Public displays of affection at the Polo

Prince William and Kate Middleton proved they were becoming more comfortable with their roles, surprising fans with more public displays of affection than what had come in the years before.

Royals, generally, aren't known to be too affectionate in public.

But, during a charity game of Polo at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club in California in 2011, William was given a proud kiss by Kate as he was presented with a prize.

Working parents sharing a moment, 2014

In 2014, Prince William and Kate Middleton went on their first official tour since welcoming their first child, Prince George.

During this memorable trip to New Zealand and Australia, the new parents shared a look that captured so many emotions. Kate, in her green Erdem coat, and William's look is full of joy and relief - possibly that they've managed to prove to themselves they can do the whole working-parents thing. A truly great royal tour photograph.

Celebrating 10 years married... with some competition

Ten years on from their glorious 2011 wedding, William and Kate had a most romantic - and on-brand - anniversary celebration back at St Andrews.

Revisiting the place where their love story started, the sporty couple celebrated ten years of wedded bliss with a classic bit of athletic competition - land yachting and racing across West Sands beach.

For some, competition brings out the worst in them. For William and Kate, it's most definitely a huge part of their romance.

Getting the pizzas in (and sharing how they spend a night in)

The Prince and Princess of Wales joined the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team in Wales in April 2023, and after taking part in activities, the couple surprised the teams by doling out the pizza.

And this isn't unusual for the relatable couple. Their private lives involve takeaways and bingeing boxsets just like everyone else.

In conversation with BBC Radio One, the pair were previously asked about their takeaway habits.

When asked if they were "allowed to order in a takeaway", Kate responded with "absolutely" with William joking that ordering the odd takeaway is actually "very important."

What they like to watch? The pair have gone on record as being fans of Game of Thrones.

Enjoying their love language - competition!

To the untrained eye, this looks more like fierce competition. To any fan of the Prince and Princess of Wales - two notoriously competitive and athletic individuals - it was a classic case of them spending quality time together.

In 2017, they took part in a training day for the London Marathon where they were seen laughing, racing and joking around with each other, proving they love a bit of flirtatious joking and rivalry.

(And, for those who are keen to know, William beat Kate in the race).

The look of love, 10+ years into their marriage

Normally a picture of classic British stoicism, Prince William's infatuation for his wife was written all over his face during the 2022 Earthshot ceremony.

Clearly entranced by whatever story the Princess of Wales was sharing with celebrity friends like David Beckham, William hangs on to Kate's every word while sporting a cheeky grin in one of the most adorable, candid pictures of the couple.

A rare moment of holding hands

During William and Kate's 2022 Caribbean tour, fans were treated to the couple fully embracing their more affectionate behaviour with one another.

While fans had got used to subtle touches or stolen moments, the Prince and Princess of Wales were the epitome of smitten lovebirds when they sauntered hand in hand through The Cove at Atlantis Paradise Island.

Kate looked sublime in a turquoise satin dress by designer Phillipa Lepley that included bow-detailing on the shoulders and a pleated skirt.

Kate's newlywed glow in 2011

On June 9, 2011, a few months after their spectacular wedding, William and Kate attended their first event as a married couple.

They were guests of honour at the 10th anniversary ARK Gala, and the pair undeniably shone with that newlywed glow.

Kate looked stunning in a sequin pink dress by one of her go-to favourite designers, Jenny Packham, and she and William kept close and intimate the entire night.

Getting caught up in Olympics fever

Royal fans were in for an Olympic-sized treat when the future Prince and Princess of Wales let go of their usual reserved nature during the 2012 London Olympic Games.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge couldn't help but get swept up in the spirit of the event as Team GB won a gold medal in track cycling at the Velodrome. Elated - and capturing the spirit of the nation - the pair were seen cheering and wrapping their arms around one another.

A protective arm at the Polo

In one of the most candid and sweet gestures caught on camera, Prince William looks protective and caring towards his wife during a 2022 Polo match in Windsor, wrapping his arm around her in one of the most affectionate gestures we've seen from the couple.

Per the Daily Mail, body language expert Judi James said the couple's "natural chemistry" was on show during the event.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's natural and co-ordinated chemistry together is easily illustrated during these kisses and other PDAs at polo," she said.

"They manage to perform the more formal reward kiss perfectly while giving hints and cues to signal the actual depth of their relationship and how they would normally behave with more intimacy when they were out of public view."



Christmas couple goals, 2020

Has a couple ever looked more cosy and picture-perfect than Prince William and Kate Middleton during their 2020 visit to Cardiff Castle?

Looking like the quintessential winter queen in a tartan scarf and red Alexander McQueen coat, Kate snuggled up to her husband as they toasted marshmallows in a romantic scene which could have been taken from the front of a Christmas card.

During a 2021 tour of Scotland, William and Kate - whose Scottish titles include the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay - looked completely elated to be with one another in the country where they first met.

And, as it turned out, despite being two of the most famous people in the world, they managed to capture a flash of their youthful romance by having a secret date in the town.

The couple reportedly dined at Forgan’s restaurant in St. Andrews, the university town where they met.

"When word went around, a crowd gathered at the front, but as far as inside was concerned, it was quiet for them. People left them alone," a manager told People at the time. "There was no pomp and circumstance or fanfare... They were very nice and complimentary when they left. Hopefully we will see them again."

Even future Kings and Queens enjoy a snowball fight

The Prince and Princess of Wales are now famous for their chic Christmas photos, usually shared on their social media each year.

But if they ever wanted to keep things simple, this super romantic and charming picture of the pair enjoying an impromptu snowball fight feels like it comes right from a romcom.

The images were taken in the French Alps when the popular couple took their children on a short skiing break in 2016.

In 2019, William and Kate were seen doing something not so unusual for the pair -testing their sports skills at Windsor Park in Belfast during a tour of Northern Ireland.

However, not unheard of but more unusual, the pair were also spotted embracing and giving each other some loving hugs in-between kickabouts.

In one of the cutest snaps from the day, Kate - dressed down in leggings and a cricket-style V-neck - holds onto William's arm as she grins from ear-to-ear.

William beams with pride at Kate's first carol concert

Romance comes in many forms, and while they aren't engaging in any public displays of affection here, the pride emanating from Prince William really captures the love and respect they hold for one another.

In 2021, William supported Catherine as she launched the first of her Christmas concerts.

The first event celebrated all the key workers who kept the country going throughout the Coronavirus pandemic and included a special performance by Kate on the piano.

Kate's first Christmas at Sandringham

In 2011, after marrying William in April, Kate Middleton was invited to her first Sandringham Christmas as part of the Royal Family.

For the milestone moment, the pair's closeness and dependence on one another revealed itself with a series of adorable snaps showing William being on hand to support and stand by his wife.

In a berry coat and hat, Kate wasn't far from William as she greeted the throngs of well-wishers for the first of many Christmas walkabouts.

Arm in arm at the BAFTAs

For an event stacked with some of the biggest names in film and television, you'd almost think Prince William and Kate Middleton would have to compete for the world's attention. Alas, no. All the royal couple had to do was turn up - looking utterly elegant, with Kate pairing a statement set of opera gloves with an Alexander McQueen dress - and treat fans to more public displays of affection than usual and people were obsessed.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, in a rare move, held hands while walking down the red carpet. At one point, the Princess even playfully tapped William’s lower back.

A special moment shared during the Coronation

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales live the kind of life most cannot comprehend - which makes subtle, romantic moments resonate even more.

During the balcony appearance following the Coronation of King Charles III in May 2023, amid all the madness, the pair were spotted stealing a private moment.

Their expressions - somehow looking completely at-ease and relaxed despite the furore around them - feels like an intimate moment between two people who can only really comprehend what the other is going through.

The name's Wales. Prince of Wales. Prince William and Catherine put on one of their most glamorous displays for the premiere of James Bond's No Time to Die in 2021.

Kate looked every bit the Bond Girl in one of her best-ever red carpet looks, wearing a stunning gold, beaded Jenny Packham gown with a dramatic cape. William complemented his wife's jaw-dropping look with a classic black tuxedo, giving fans a dose of escapist glamour and romance.

A show of unity at the Royal Variety Performance, 2023

For the Royal Variety Performance in 2023, William and Kate were joined by Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel.

What was notable about this appearance for the romantic couple was that they, once again, showed subliminal signs of support and strength following controversies at the time.

The event came around the same time as the release of Omid Scobie's incendiary book, Endgame. Despite all the furore, William and Kate held hands and gave a defiant gesture of love triumphing over scandalous headlines.

The Royal Wedding, 2011

On April 29, 2011, people across the world were forgiven for thinking that fairy tales really did come true.

In one of the most romantic moments in recent memory, Prince William and Kate Middleton became man and wife in a true spectacular.

Though the couple is known for being private, The Mirror reported on what Prince William actually said to his bride on the balcony of Buckingham Palace before their iconic kiss.

They report that he told Kate, "Go on, a little kiss, go on." After sharing one of their first public kisses as husband as wife, the now Prince of Wales then turned to Kate and fondly said, "Let's give them another one. I love you. One more kiss, one more kiss. Okay?"

Swoon-worthy.