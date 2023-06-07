The hidden pain behind Kate Middleton's favorite tiara revealed

Kate Middleton has long been a fan of the iconic Lover's Knot tiara, but the stunning royal headpiece reportedly comes with its downsides.

Kate Middleton's Lover's Knot tiara has long been a staple in her royal jewelry box, but that doesn't mean it's always the most comfortable accessory to wear.

The Lover's Knot tiara is reportedly very heavy, which can make it uncomfortable to don for long periods of time.

Kate Middleton's adoration of the Lover's Knot tiara is no secret to royal fans.

The Princess of Wales, 41, has worn the diamond headpiece on multiple occasions in the past, with its most recent outing taking place at the wedding of Al Hussein bin Abdullah, Crown Prince of Jordan, and Rajwa Al Saif in Jordan on June 1. The Lover's Knot tiara was also famously worn by Princess Diana, who had reportedly received it as a wedding gift from Queen Elizabeth II.

What the public might not know about the tiara, however, is the physical burden behind its gorgeous appearance. Princess Diana reportedly suffered immensely due to its substantial weight, which is estimated to be about 4oz.

"Apparently because it was so heavy she used to get terrible headaches from wearing it," a royal fan with the username @themirandaholder said on TikTok.

(Image credit: Getty)

According to jewelry experts, the main culprit of the Lover's Knot tiara's uncomfortable qualities is its sturdy material.

"It is large and made from platinum, which is a dense metal and would be at least 95 percent pure, giving a heavy mount to start with," Alexandra Michell of Prestige Pawnbrokers, told the Express.co.uk, after admitting that she's "not surprised" that the tiara caused headaches.

"The pearls are large and together with the array of varying sizes of diamonds, would add to a hefty weight," the gemologist added.

Kate Middleton wearing the Lover's Knot tiara in Jordan on June 1 (Image credit: Youtube/RHC JO)

It has also been said that Diana complained about the tiara's noisiness, which was caused by its swinging pearls. The late princess reportedly decided against wearing it on her wedding day to King Charles III in 1981 for this very reason, opting to complete her bridal dress by David and Elizabeth Emanuel with a Spencer tiara instead.

The Lover's Knot tiara was made by Garrard in 1914 and designed personally by Queen Mary, who requested the royal jeweler to incorporate existing pearls and diamonds in the Royal Family's collection into the extravagant piece.