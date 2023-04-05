The ‘cohesive’ detail in King Charles and Queen Camilla’s pre-coronation photo that shows their ‘authority’ as a couple.

King Charles and Queen Camilla have released a new photo taken last month by Hugo Burnand as the coronation draws nearer.

The couple are wearing very similar shades of blue in it and there could be a lot of significance in their choice.

This royal news comes as Duchess Sophie's bright white blazer and stunning crimson midi skirt was a masterclass in spring dressing.

King Charles’ coronation day is drawing nearer and ahead of his and Queen Camilla’s big day they have shared new details, including the invitation design that attendees will receive. We might not know who is invited to King Charles’ coronation yet but the invitation wording revealed Camilla will no longer be known as Queen Consort, but simply as Queen. If this wasn’t exciting enough, fans were also treated to King Charles and Queen Camilla’s pre-coronation photo. Newly released by the Royal Family, this sweet snap was taken by Hugo Burnand and shows the royal couple beaming inside Buckingham Palace.

More specifically, the photo was taken in the Blue Drawing Room of this London residence and was taken in March. And there’s a “cohesive” detail in King Charles and Queen Camilla’s pre-coronation photo that some might not have noticed.

Both were wearing bold royal blue outfits, with His Majesty opting for a subtly-striped blue suit, crisp white shirt and bright blue patterned tie. Queen Camilla complimented this choice with a vibrant royal blue tunic-style dress with three quarter-length sleeves and a flared skirt.

This was the same dress she wore to mark World Poetry Day when she had an interview with Children’s Laureate Joseph Coelho. Given this was a more low-key occasion she didn’t wear one of the late Queen Elizabeth’s tiaras but is seen with pearl earrings and a multi-strand pearl necklace.

Though many fans might’ve been delighted by the King and Queen going for similar tones, there is huge significance behind their choice to wear blue. The Royal Family wears blue often and according to Behavioural Color Psychologist and author of The Little Book of Color, Karen Haller, the specific shade of blue could be very telling.

She previously discussed the meaning behind wearing the same shade when considering Prince William and Princess Catherine who also often match in blue. Karen told My London (opens in new tab) that wearing the same hue shows they “are coming together as a family, representing themselves as a cohesive unit”. Although she was analyzing Prince William and Catherine and their children, the same could possibly be said about King Charles and Queen Camilla who often wear blue.

Them wearing blue in King Charles and Queen Camilla’s pre-coronation photo could subconsciously signal how they are “cohesive” as a couple.

"When it comes to color psychology darker blues communicates you are in a position of authority, trustworthy, reliable and can be depended on,” Karen explained. “You have a sense of duty and take that seriously with committed focus."

The King and Queen are both wearing darker blues and so might be showcasing their “authority” and “reliable” nature. They definitely have a “sense of duty” as the monarch and Queen Consort and have many responsibilities they are committed to. Their outfits are not only complementary to each other but could be seen to send a powerful message with their bright blue tones.