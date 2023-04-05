Duchess Sophie's bright white blazer and stunning crimson midi skirt is a masterclass in spring dressing

Duchess Sophie's bright white blazer was a perfect springtime look that encapsulates the Duchess' chic and feminine style.

On Tuesday, April 4, Duchess Sophie visited The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.

For this visit, the Duchess wore a chic white double-breasted blazer that is the perfect springtime look.

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, looked stylish as she stepped out in Shropshire on Tuesday, April 4. The Duchess looked fantastic at this important royal engagement as she paired a boldly colored feminine skirt with a neutral toned masculine blazer.

The Duchess' bright white blazer is a staple in Sophie's spring wardrobe and she has worn this jacket to several engagements over the years. The double-breasted piece is a wardrobe classic and a perfect piece that refuses to go out of style.

The blazer can be worn undone in a more casual way to pair with jeans and a t-shirt or can be worn buttoned up and paired with full-length or midi skirts to add a more formal glamour to the look. The Duchess' exact blazer was from Altuzarra, but many dupes of this piece are less hefty than this $1,595 piece and will allow you to create the exact same look.

The Duchess also paired the blazer with a masculine cut with a silky feminine mid-length skirt. The ankle-length crimson skirt perfectly contrasted with the white jacket and added a perfect splash of color to this otherwise neutral look. Sophie also paired the look with a pair of beige court heels from Prada and a beige clutch from Sophie Habsburg. These beige accessories were a perfect accompaniment to this outfit and allowed her jacket and skirt to take the centre stage in the look.

At this engagement, Sophie officially opened the UK’s first dedicated Veterans’ Orthopaedic Centre. The Duchess' presence was greatly appreciated by the staff at the hospital and Lieutenant Colonel Carl Meyer, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, who launched the Veterans’ Orthopaedic Service back in 2014 directly thanked the Duchess for her appearance.

"The official opening of the Headley Court Veterans’ Orthopaedic Centre is a day I have long dreamt about, even before our fundraising appeal launched in October 2018," said the Lieutenant. "For a number of years, we have talked about veterans being seen in an environment that brings comfort to them and by clinical teams that have an understanding of military personnel and their unique needs. This is now reality, which marks the beginning of a new era of bespoke care for our veteran patients and members of the Armed Forces."

He concluded, “Thank you to HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh for visiting the Veterans’ Centre and learning more about the work we do here.”