King Charles's coronation invitation includes a gorgeous detail that symbolizes his fascination with nature, and it's older than astrology!

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's coronation invitations have been released, here are all the hidden details you may have missed!

King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation is fast approaching and set to take place next month.

Ahead of the event, their impressively detailed invitations have been released to the public.

The Royal Family (opens in new tab) website has just released a first look at King Charles's coronation invitations. The highly decorated and beautiful invitation feature several unique details that pay homage to the King and Queen's new role as leaders of the British monarchy.

The illustrations on this invitation are all filled with meaning, but while some are pretty typical, others are a bit more quirky. At the bottom of the invitation, there is a green face surrounded by flowers. This is the 'Green Man' a magical folklore symbol that celebrates a new beginning in nature.

The royal family website explained, "Central to the design is the motif of the Green Man, an ancient figure from British folklore, symbolic of spring and rebirth, to celebrate the new reign. The shape of the Green Man, crowned in natural foliage, is formed of leaves of oak, ivy and hawthorn, and the emblematic flowers of the United Kingdom."

One fan account for the royals said that this was a 'powerful symbol' to include. "King Charles has included the Green Man in the Coronation invitation! The Green Man is the spirit of Spring in ancient mythology, of rebirth and also of decay, in that nothing lasts forever and we always return to nature, from whence we came. This is a powerful symbol," said the fan.

This mythical figure is perhaps another reminder of the King's commitment to ending climate change and creating a better environment for future better generations. The inclusion of this image is a clear depiction of the future the King is hoping to create.

While the green man image looked toward the future, many of the images in the invitation looked toward the past. The coat of arms on either side of the invite are for the house of Mountbatten-Windsor, and Shand, highlighting the unification of two houses in the monarchy.

The flowers of the four nations of the UK were also highlighted with thistles for Scotland, daffodils for Wales, roses for England, and shamrock for Northern Ireland. Fruits, insects, and animals that are local to the UK were also depicted on the invitation, with strawberries, a bumble bee, and a robin all taking center stage in the invitation.

Many of the flowers in the piece were also shown in groups of three. This was to highlight that the King will be Charles III, the third of his name.

The invitation was designed by Andrew Jamieson, according to the Royal Family, the creator is, 'a heraldic artist and manuscript illuminator whose work is inspired by the chivalric themes of Arthurian legend. Mr Jamieson is a Brother of the Art Workers’ Guild, of which The King is an Honorary Member'.

It was also reported that the the work was painted in watercolors and gouache and will be printed on recycled card to send to invitees to the event.