The birthday gift Queen Camilla’s unlikely to receive this year

There’s one birthday gift Queen Camilla’s unlikely to receive this year for a very simple reason.

Her Majesty turned 76 on July 17 and though it’s not known what gifts she could receive, it’s unlikely one will be a pair of earrings.

Queen Camilla is well-known for having unpierced ears and given how often we see her favorite clip-ons it’s possible new ones wouldn't be high up on her list.

The Royal Family might not be allowed to accept gifts from fans, but over the years reports have claimed they’ve received both hilarious and meaningful presents from one another, particularly at Christmas. And although the Royal Family don’t typically publicly reveal what they’ve actually been given, there’s one birthday gift Queen Camilla’s unlikely to receive this year, despite it being a popular present amongst her fellow royals.

Her Majesty turned 76 on July 17 and her first birthday as Queen Consort will be marked with a gun salute. Though when it comes to any gifts from King Charles or her family and friends, Queen Camilla probably won’t be opening any pairs of earrings.

This is because Queen Camilla famously doesn’t have her ears pierced and last year told British Vogue how committed she remains to this decision ahead of her milestone 75th birthday. So much so that she confirmed that no amount of persuasion from Queen Camilla’s grandchildren would get her to pierce her ears.

“No, I’m not going to give it to myself for a 75th birthday present,” she declared at the time. “[The grandchildren] will try to persuade me, but nothing’s going to pierce my ears.”

This choice might come as a surprise to some given how many times we’ve seen Queen Camilla wearing dazzling earrings over the years. It seems these have all been clip-on designs and she’s certainly been spotted sticking to some favorites.

She’s a fan of several pairs of pearl drop earrings and gold dangling earrings too, though for big occasions she sometimes switches things up and for her pre-coronation portrait she wore a pair of the late Queen Elizabeth’s earrings. They were presumably modified to make them wearable for Queen Camilla as clip-ons.

Given her determination to keep her ears unpierced it seems a pair of new earrings is a birthday gift Queen Camilla’s unlikely to receive this year - or ever! She could of course open a pair of clip-on earrings though since she doesn’t seem too bothered about constantly changing up her collection perhaps it’s more likely she’d rather receive another type of birthday gift.

However, within the Royal Family earrings are a popular choice for special occasions. Prince William reportedly gave Kate Middleton a pair of £100 earrings for Christmas 2022. Whilst Princess Eugenie wore diamond and emerald earrings on her wedding day that were supposedly a gift from her husband Jack Brooksbank and Prince Edward gifted Duchess Sophie pearl earrings and a necklace for their wedding.

Understandably given her ears aren’t pierced, Queen Camilla tends to be more of a fan of bracelets, necklaces and brooches. She’s often seen wearing her beloved Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry to engagements and a sentimental necklace featuring the first letters of her grandchildren’s names.