The big family reunion ahead of King Charles’ coronation that could bring the royals together

There’s a big family reunion ahead of King Charles’ coronation that could bring the royals together and it falls on a very significant day.

The Royal Family could be set to come together over the coming week as they traditionally spend Easter Sunday together.

It’s not known which royals might attend the Easter Sunday service in Windsor this year, though plenty of them have been glimpsed in the past.

This royal news comes as we revealed Queen Camilla’s bold fashion move as she paired a daring dress with a “lucky” symbol in Germany.

King Charles’ coronation day is drawing ever closer and whilst we might not know exactly who is invited to King Charles’ coronation ceremony, it’s thought we’ll get to see most of the Royal Family there. This momentous occasion might not be the only time in the coming weeks that fans might get to see the Royal Family together. There could also be another big family reunion ahead of King Charles’ coronation and we might see many of those who are expected to be at the service.

Traditionally across Queen Elizabeth’s reign Windsor Castle was where she would spend Easter in the same way as Sandringham was her residence of choice for the festive season and Balmoral was where she spent her annual summer break.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Over the years we’ve seen much of the Royal Family gather together for the Easter Sunday church service in Windsor. Last year Prince George and Princess Charlotte made their Easter Sunday debut and joined Prince William, Kate Middleton and many other members of the wider Royal Family, including several more of the Queen’s great-grandchildren.

It’s possible that this year Prince Louis will be considered old enough to go with them as he did make his Christmas Day service debut in 2022. If the royals do enjoy a big family reunion ahead of King Charles’ coronation this could end up being the last major gathering before the Westminster Abbey service.

Easter Sunday falls on April 9 in 2023 and not only is that just under a month before the coronation but this particular date has additional significance to the royals.

(Image credit: Photo by Jeff Gilbert-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

This date is also not only King Charles and Queen Camilla’s wedding anniversary but the second anniversary of Prince Philip’s passing. In light of the emotional nature of this particular day, it would be heart-warming to see many of the royals reunite alongside the King and Queen at the Easter Sunday service and perhaps spend some time together afterwards.

Whilst plenty of the same family members who attend Christmas have been pictured at the Easter Sunday service before, one relative who we might not get a glimpse of this year could be the Duke of Sussex.

Prince Harry made a surprise appearance in London on March 27 and has attended the Easter Sunday service before. However, it’s possible he could be eager to return to the US to reunite with Meghan Markle, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to continue a sweet Easter tradition.

(Image credit: Photo by Toby Melville/Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

In Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docuseries, fans were treated to a glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan setting up an Easter egg hunt in the garden of their Santa Barbara Mansion for Prince Archie. Now they’re proud parents of two, this could perhaps have become a regular tradition for Princess Lilibet too.

Whatever happens, it seems almost certain that at least King Charles and Queen Camilla will be attending an Easter Sunday service, likely accompanied by the Prince and Princess of Wales.