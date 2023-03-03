Sophie Wessex, Prince Edward and Lady Louise Windsor jet off for exciting off-duty getaway that the Waleses love too

The Wessex Family has set off on holiday and have been snapped having some off-duty fun as they take a family holiday to Switzerland.

Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex have taken their eldest daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, on holiday.

The trio was snapped by paparazzi enjoying their break after what has been a turbulent time for the Royal Family.

Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex are known to love ski-ing, and it appears this is a talent they have passed on to their eldest daughter, Lady Louise Windsor. The trio was snapped enjoying the slopes on holiday at the Corviglia Ski Club in Switzerland this week as they took their daughter, and her friend, on holiday with them.

Louise was pictured skiing down the slopes with a turquoise jacket and black trousers. Sophie opted for chic monochrome in a black jacket and white trousers, and Prince Edward paired his bright red coat with a pair of black trousers. The family all wore helmets and goggles to protect themselves while they enjoyed the snowy mountains.

Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex have been skiing fanatics for years and on many occassion over the past few decades, the couple has been snapped on the slopes across Europe.

They aren't the only members of the Royal Family who love going on this type of outdoor pursuit. For many years, the press has captured photographs of Royal Family members enjoying this type of active holiday, and some family members have been skiing since they were just toddlers!

In 1995, Prince Charles and Princess Diana teamed up with the Duke and Duchess of York for a holiday in Klosters, Switzerland. This meant that their children, who are all cousins of a similar age, were snapped together on the slopes.

An adorable photo snapped by the press shows Prince William helping out his younger cousin Princess Beatrice with the collar of her ski-suit. The now grownup cousins looked adorable in this throwback photo as Beatrice and Eugenie wore matching ski-suits and little pink ribbons in their hair.

Since this photo was snapped, the royals have continued to go on ski trips while off duty for decades. While the press hasn't always managed to snap photos of the royals on their time off, some photographs have been quite revealing.

In 2008, the now Prince and Princess of Wales were photographed on a ski holiday in Klosters, Switzerland. At the time, Kate Middleton and William had been dating on and off, and had just had a big break up in 2007. However, this holiday was just a couple of years before the pair became engaged, and just three years before the couple had one of the most iconic royal weddings of all time in 2011.

Prince William and Catherine have continued to enjoy this style of winter escape with their children, and have been snapped in the past with their children as toddlers on the slopes.

While it's clear the royals love a good ski trip, it is also clear that they enjoy the privacy the mountain resorts provide. With limited access to paparazzi, its the perfect escape for those seeking some privacy while off-duty.