The 'successful' royals setting an example for Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on being 'spares'

There are two “successful” royals who are setting a shining example for Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on how to be "spares", according to a royal expert.

In recent weeks following King Charles and the Princess of Wales’s cancer diagnoses being made public, all eyes have looked to the other senior members of the Royal Family to step up even more. The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have certainly been seen doing so and recently attended a special Changing of the Guard ceremony on behalf of His Majesty. Although they have been working royals since 2002, the BBC’s former royal correspondent, Jennie Bond, believes that the couple are finally getting the "recognition" they deserve.

According to her, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie are setting an example on how to flourish as a "spare" that will be incredibly important for their great-niece and great-nephew, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Speaking to OK!, Jennie stated that the Edinburghs "thoroughly deserve the recognition they are now getting".

(Image credit: Photo by Victoria Jones-Pool/Getty Images)

The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and the Future of the Crown by Katie Nicholl | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=107649&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FNew-Royals-Elizabeths-Legacy-Future%2Fdp%2F0306827999%2Fref%3Dtmm_pap_swatch_0%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Was £16.99 , Now £14.68 at Amazon Katie Nicholl provides an intriguing and insightful look at Queen Elizabeth's extraordinary reign and draws on stories from Palace courtiers and aides, as well as family members. She reflects upon where The Firm could be headed now and how the Royal Family must react in the ever-changing modern world.

"They have always been quietly devoted to their various causes, but their work has been overshadowed by other royals," she continued. "I suppose every cloud has a silver lining… and as the King calls on them to take a more prominent role, Edward and Sophie are showing they are very much up to the task."

Jennie then reflected that the couple are "serving as excellent role models to their great nephew [ ] and niece" as they are "showing that you can be a 'spare' or even a 'spare to the spare' and make a real success of working as a valued member of the Royal Family".

Prince Edward is the youngest of the late Queen Elizabeth’s children, and the third son, born before the law was changed to prevent younger sons leap-frogging their elder sisters in the royal line of succession.

Princess Charlotte is second in line to the throne, followed by Prince Louis, and Jennie believes that the Edinburghs have showcased perfectly how to thrive in the Royal Family as the younger siblings of a future monarch, Prince George.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Photo by Antony Jones/Getty Images)

The expert expressed her opinion that the Prince and Princess of Wales will be "acutely aware" of the "problems" that exist for a royal spare.

Jennie said, "They have already shown that they have a different and modern attitude to bringing up royal children and I’m sure they will do everything to make Charlotte and Louis feel every bit as special, loved and valued as George."

She suggested that Prince Louis could be encouraged to "explore life outside the royal fold", possibly in the military or charity world, or in another field that appeals to him after he's completed his education.

"I’m sure they will encourage him to go to University, which they both enjoyed and where, of course, they found love," Jennie added. "And from there they will want him to find a life that is meaningful to him as well as appropriate for the son of a future King."

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Royal correspondent Katie Nicholl has previously claimed in her book The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, as per Express.co.uk, that the Princess of Wales is "said to admire" Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie’s approach with their own children. She apparently appreciates how they're raising Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex "in the bosom of the Royal Family but prepared for life in the real world."

Whether or not Princess Charlotte and Louis go on to become senior working royals or pursue separate careers, it seems Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie and their family are setting an example of "success" that could inspire them.