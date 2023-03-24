Royal photographer's ‘trick’ to capturing great photos of late Queen Elizabeth - and he uses it with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis too!

This royal photographer's ‘trick’ to capturing great photos of Queen Elizabeth is so simple and he uses it with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis too!

Royal photographer Arthur Edwards has revealed the skill he used to get amazing photos of Queen Elizabeth smiling and he’s continued to showcase it to this day.

He revealed that it’s paid off often with wonderful pictures of Prince George, Charlotte and Louis, including one special snap.

With so many snaps taken of the Royal Family every year fans might be intrigued as to how so many subtle, funny or emotional moments were captured so brilliantly by photographers. From the photo of King Charles putting Prince Harry on a dog to Prince Louis’ best Jubilee moments, there have been plenty of brilliant pictures that have caught our imaginations. Having taken photos of the British Royal Family for The Sun for 45 years, Arthur has a wealth of experience when it comes to getting the perfect regal snap.

According to him, there’s a particular method he used to capture great photos of the late Queen Elizabeth and this royal photographer’s trick is something he also uses with some of the Queen’s great-grandchildren.

(Image credit: Photo by Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Getting candid with People (opens in new tab) about his career and his book, Behind the Crown: My Life Photographing the Royal Family, Arthur explained that when it comes to getting *the* shot it’s all down to simple patience.

“You knew that you'd get a smile eventually, but you had to be patient,” he said, recalling what it was like photographing Queen Elizabeth and declaring that it’s the “same” method he uses with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis.

Arthur declared, “The trick is be patient. You've got to be patient because they do something and you just got to make sure you capture it.”

Waiting patiently for the Prince and Princess of Wales’ children to “do something”, whether it’s adorable, cheeky or heart wrenching, might not sound easy but they’ve been the subjects of some fabulous snaps over the years.

(Image credit: Photo by Pool/Sam Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Arthur discussed one particular moment where this “trick” paid off and Prince George did something very unexpected that delighted those taking pictures.

The Prince, who is now second in the royal line of succession at nine years old, accompanied his parents and Princess Charlotte on a royal tour of Canada back in 2016. Turning to face the cameras, Prince George delivered a magical moment that was captured in photographs as he waved with both hands.

"George was quite young, and he was coming to get on the plane to go back and he starts coming and waves,” Arthur said.

The royal photographer’s “trick” to achieving the perfect shots of both Queen Elizabeth’s “smile” and the Wales children has certainly delivered some powerful photographs.

Prince Harry reflected on Queen’s “infectious smile” in a sweet tribute to her last year and Kate Middleton has been behind the camera getting snaps of the Queen's joyful moments with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis too. Arthur described the future Queen Consort as a “really excellent photographer” who’s taken “some great pictures of her children”.

Fans were treated to a heart-warming royal family photo back in 2018 taken by Kate Middleton that included both her three children and the Queen beaming alongside Prince Philip and several other great-grandchildren.

“The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh surrounded by seven of their great-grandchildren at Balmoral Castle in 2018”, the caption declared.