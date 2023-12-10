Royal Family reveal 2023 Christmas cards and has everyone saying the same thing

Christmas came early for royal fans this weekend, as both the Prince and Princess of Wales and the King and Queen revealed their annual Christmas cards.

First up, the Wales’s. Sharing the stylish, minimalist black and white photograph on their official social media platforms, the snap amassed over one million likes in just a matter of hours (and the likes are still coming!).

The photo shows the family of five posing in matching outfits – and something quite unusual for the Royal Family.

The five of them – Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – are all wearing relaxed white shirts and denim jeans (a Victoria Beckham approved outfit if we ever saw one!).

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Charlotte and Louis’ footwear are visible, and it’s a much more chilled vibe than in previous appearances, as the two young royals are both wearing American style plimsolls.

Fans were in unison, with most of the comments focusing on a couple of things: how much Prince George has grown and Princess Charlotte’s strong resemblance to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The tall Prince George, who is nearly at the same height as his mother in the photo, looks cool and confident in a white Ralph Lauren shirt and one hand placed in his jean pocket.

One fan on Instagram wrote, “Prince George is going to break hearts as he grows older!” and another added, “Looks like George will grow up to be a serious gentleman.”

A Royal Christmas: How the Royal Family has Celebrated Christmas Through the Ages by Jeremy Archer | £10.65 at Amazon Learn more about how the Royal Family have celebrated Christmas through the years thanks to Jeremy Archer's research. This covers everything from Christmas feasts to Christmas pastimes enjoyed by the royals.

Other fans couldn’t quite believe how grown up the three children were. “Stop! The babies are so grown up!”

Princess Charlotte’s resemblance to the late Queen Elizabeth II has been noted in the past, with a young Elizabeth a dead ringer for the young Princess. And as she’s growing up, it’s only getting stronger.

One comment read, “Charlotte has the nobility and ladylikeness of the late Queen Elizabeth” while another added, “Charlotte is the double of Queen Elizabeth as a child. I’m sure she’d be so proud of this beautiful family.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Wales’s photograph was taken by Josh Shinner, an editorial photographer who has taken pictures for the likes of Harper’s Bazaar. The classic black-and-white portrait-style photo is a departure for William and Kate. They typically share outdoorsy photos, often taken during their summer holidays.

Meanwhile, King Charles and Queen Camilla shared their own festive greeting card. Their Majesties decided to use a photo taken from the Coronation in May.

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) A photo posted by on

The fact that the King and Queen and their heirs apparent have taken such radically different approaches to their Christmas cards might not be coincidental.

Many royal experts have been suggesting that the Prince and Princess of Wales are easing into their elevated roles within the monarchy - and looking ahead to the future.

The first signs were in Kate Middleton’s fashion transformation, as the Princess of Wales swapped more playful fashion for powerful pantsuits. There was also suggestions that William has a drastic vision for the future of the monarchy, hoping to slim down the patronages and engagements for a more intense, local focus.

And this united, dignified photo of the future of the monarchy – relaxed and confident in their more modern outfits – certainly sends the message that they’re ready to do things their way.