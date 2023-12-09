Prince William’s drastic plans revealed – ‘everything will look different’

A source close to the Royal Family has suggested that Prince William’s vision for the monarchy is a dramatic departure from what has come before – with the Prince of Wales planning to go even further than his father in downsizing, and doing one thing that would have left the late Queen Elizabeth II horrified.

British tabloid, The Express, have revealed Prince William’s plans for the monarchy when he becomes King – and it hinges on a radical five-point plan which will make “everything…look different.”

After the death of the late Queen Elizabeth in September 2022, many speculated what would change in the Royal Family.

After all, Her Majesty reigned for a history-making 70 years, serving as Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

In short, she was the blueprint. So any changes would feel like a departure from decades of history.

For his part, King Charles III has the monarchy his own, weaving in subtle changes that reflect his personal interests and vision. These include the introduction of other religions at his Coronation in May. For the first time, the crowned monarch was received in unison by Jewish, Hindu, Sikh and Muslim representatives at the end of the service.

Charles – much to his sister, Princess Anne’s disapproval – also favoured slimming down the number of working royals.

However, all of this pales to Prince William’s reported plans once he ascends to the throne.

The main five changes William hopes to bring to his monarchy, include

Leaving the Commonwealth

Fewer royal patronages

Fewer royal engagements

Focusing on the immediate family

Doing away with elaborate ceremonies.

It’s the first one which may come as the biggest surprise, and the one which would have been most objectionable to the late Queen Elizabeth.

The late Queen was said to be most proud of the Commonwealth, a voluntary association of member states that were once under the rule of the British Empire.

In her 2013 Christmas message, Queen Elizabeth said the Commonwealth can “give us a fresh view of life” and upon her 21st birthday in 1947, she gave an impassioned speech which cited, “Being united - that is, feeling a unity of purpose - is the glue that bonds together the members of a family, a country, a Commonwealth.”

However, as attitudes change, it’s suggested that William is one of the younger generations who view the Commonwealth as outdated.

The quote told the Express, “Focusing on the United Kingdom is very much a priority for William moving forward and there are already plans being worked on to that effect.”

“There is a reluctance there from both William and Kate to join the tour of the Commonwealth because they feel it’s an outdated institution and not something they want to head.”

Giving this some credence, William himself hinted at a possible change for the Commonwealth after a tour of the Caribbean in 2022.

In a statement posted to the Prince and Princess of Wales’s social accounts, he wrote, “Who the Commonwealth chooses to lead its family in the future isn't what is on my mind.”

As for the other changes to the monarchy, the source suggested, “The focus will be very much on the Wales family and a reduced number of royal patronages and engagements will reflect that. Once the King goes, it will be out with the old and in with the new rather swiftly.”

“Processions, rituals and official ceremonies will be scrapped in favour of more modern displays for state occasions. Frugality will most certainly be in mind when it comes to things like state banquets, coronations and any public display of wealth.”