Queen Maxima's ultra autumnal dress with easy-to-copy statement red shoes and clutch makes a bold statement

Queen Maxima's autumnal dress and red accessories were the perfect fall ensemble as Her Majesty stepped out in Amsterdam.

On October 3, Her Majesty, Queen Maxima attended the FMO Future of Finance Conference and the Pink in Blue Police Network at the Police Academy in Amsterdam The busy royal wore a chic twill dress that featured autumnal colours and patterns - making it perfectly comparable with some the best autumn dresses of 2023.

The dress from Valentino has been a favourite of the Queen's since 2019 and is part of the brand's 1969 collection. The dress is made in Italy, decorated with beads and sequins around the neckline and features a pleated skirt and a print that's been popular for decades.

Accessorizing with this dress, the Queen wore a pair of red leather pumps from Gianvito Rossi and a matching red Natan Couture clutch. The Queen's heels are actually the exact same as Kate Middleton's favourite red heels, as both royals are fans of the Gianvito 105s, which come in an array of colours, including berry red.

Queen's Maxima's red heels are still available to purchase from the designer brand, and there are various brands that sell dresses and clutches that are very similar to the designer pieces worn by the Queen.

Queen Maxima attended the event at the UNSGSA in her capacity as United Nations Secretary General's Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development. While at this event, the Queen spoke about the importance of this engagement and explained why financial literacy is a necessary conversation right now.

A post on Instagram elaborated on the events of the day. In English, the post read, "More than 1.4 billion adults still don’t have bank or savings accounts to bank or build a buffer, no access to insurance that protects them, and no affordable loans to invest in a better future. Of this group, 1 billion live in climate-vulnerable countries."

The post continued, "At FMO's 'Future of Finance' conference, Queen Máxima @UNSGSA tells how digital financial services can help respond to the effects of climate change. For example, with affordable loans, so people can invest in solar panels for their own energy supply, or buy seeds that are better resistant to extreme weather conditions. Queen Máxima advises financial service providers to develop products that contribute to people's financial health."