Queen Maxima’s take on autumnal berry tones is an absolute winner as she steps out in gorgeous colour-block outfit

Queen Maxima’s take on autumnal berry tones was an absolute winner as she stepped out in a gorgeous colour-block outfit.

With autumn now in full swing many of us might be experimenting with the autumn/winter fashion colour trends for 2023 but for others the classic jewel tones will forever be a staple for this time of year. This certainly seems to be the case for Queen Maxima of The Netherlands who went all-out in a sumptuous berry ensemble for her latest engagement. Stepping out on 1st November she attended the awards ceremony for the Prix de Rome Visual Arts 2023, as seen in photos taken by Patrick van Katwijk, ANP and Aad Hoogendoorn on social media.

The awards spark the development of visual artists from both The Netherlands and the Caribbean parts of the Kingdom and it helps to increase their visibility. For this important occasion Queen Maxima’s berry tartan dress was the perfect choice and created the illusion of a two-piece outfit.

John Lewis & Partners Deep Rib Jumper Visit Site RRP: £39 | This cosy knitted jumper comes in a rich berry shade as well as a soft grey. It's made from a wool-cotton blend fabric and has a classic crew neckline. Mango Checked Midi Skirt Visit Site RRP: £45.99 |Embrace berry tones for the season with this fabulous midi skirt from Mango. Pair with a jumper in any of the shades from this pattern for a wonderfully polished look. M&S Pointed Court Shoes Visit Site RRP: £29.50 |Perfect for both a special daytime outing and paired with evening outfits, these classic court shoes have an elegant pointed toe.

The bodice and sleeves of the Natan dress were plain and the crew neckline oozed classic elegance. The pencil-style skirt then took the more traditional top half in a slightly more fun and even more wintery direction with a stunning tartan pattern.

Keeping to the berry-red colour palette with similar tones, the modest knee-length skirt also featured mustard, black and white shades, adding extra dimension and contrast to the look. Queen Maxima’s decision to wear a dress that almost appears like a skirt and top also showcased how effective it can be to wear a plain jumper or top with a pop of pattern in the form of a skirt or trousers, without appearing too much.

The Queen of the Netherlands went a little more formal with her accessories which made this already-polished look even more perfect for the Prix de Rome Visual Arts awards.

If you’ve ever invested in the Princess of Wales’ Gianvito Rossi 105 heels then you might just recognise Queen Maxima’s gorgeous burgundy version. The Gianvito 105 is a signature style for the brand and is crafted from beautiful suede with a statement pointed toe. The material gives another contrasting texture to Queen Maxima’s berry look - as did her Sophie Habsburg Moneypenny bag. Although so many colours are available still in this style, Queen Maxima’s version was a stunning burgundy shade and she echoed this with her velvet hat and beaded tassel earrings.

Like many of her fellow European royals it seems Queen Maxima isn’t afraid to celebrate one particular colour with her looks. This one screamed autumnal elegance and whether or not you prefer a skirt and top to a dress like hers, this outfit is easy to emulate with berry-toned staple pieces that suit your personal style.