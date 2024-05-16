Queen Mary’s vintage-inspired outfit with chic ballet flats and sunhat proves off-duty chic is the way to go this summer
Queen Mary of Denmark wore the most timeless and elegant outfit for a State Visit and her accessories were the star of the show
Queen Mary’s vintage-inspired outfit with chic ballet flats and a fedora hat proved that off-duty chic is the way to go this summer.
When it comes to putting together a summer capsule wardrobe accessories are key as they add a touch of detail or a pop of colour to even the most simple of outfits. For Queen Mary of Denmark’s latest visit it was a pair of ballet pumps and a fedora hat that added the final flourish to her vintage-inspired outfit. Known for her gorgeous suits and stunning array of coats in winter, Queen Mary embraced the sunny weather on her and King Frederik's State Visit to Norway.
She strolled along the waterfront in Oslo for an architectural tour wearing a collarless white shirt tucked into a navy midi skirt. The combination was the epitome of elegance and evoked a sense of old school glamour, especially with her choice of accessories.
Shop Fedora Hats
RRP: £49 | Put your own twist on Queen Mary's vintage-inspired look with this classic fedora. Woven from straw, the stunning natural shade of this hat means this would look amazing styled with everything from a pastel dress to a bold-toned shirt and your favourite jeans.
RRP: £89 |Also available in a natural and navy blue, this luxurious fedora is sure to elevate any summer look. Designed to be worn in the warmer weather, it has a contrasting taupe band complete with a touch of gold with the subtle Hicks & Brown crest.
RRP: £25 | Not only is this straw fedora very affordable, but it's also an easy-to-wear accessory that works with so many outfits. The contrasting black and white trim at the base is so chic and the natural raffia material is breathable and light.
Queen Mary tucked her shirt into the ultra high-rise skirt which had a flatteringly fitted waistband and structured pleats. These added dimension to the otherwise very soft look and the navy blue and white together was a beautiful contrast. These very neutral pieces are so easy to mix and match with other items and Queen Mary coordinated her hat with her outfit tones. She opted for a textured fedora with navy piping around the base.
Crafted by Australian brand Canopy Bay, Queen Mary’s hat was the perfect choice to shield her from the sun’s rays in such a chic way. Sticking to the practical yet stylish theme with her footwear, Her Majesty steered away from the huge spring/summer shoe trends and went for a pair of Chanel ballet flats.
Ballet flats are a classic for a reason and hers were a two-toned design incorporating a nude-beige upper with a black toe cap. The low heel made these so functional for her walking around Oslo and the tiny bow detail was subtle and feminine. A pair of ballet flats is ideal if you want to dress an outfit up without compromising on comfort and look just as beautiful with your best jeans and tailored trousers as they do with dresses or skirts like Queen Mary’s.
Shop Ballet Flats for Summer
RRP:
Was £199, Now £149 | Currently reduced, these ballet pumps are crafted from beautiful suede. The two-tone design with natural pink and black hues is similar to Queen Mary's shoes and these would be amazing to dress up a casual outfit.
RRP: £39.50 | Elegant and timeless, a pair of leather ballet flats are a must-have for summer. These ones are a beautiful blush pink with a contrasting black trim for a touch of detail. The rounded toe cap and the bow are so feminine and this would look stunning with everything from jeans to dresses.
RRP: £65 | If you want your ballet flats to be incredibly minimalist then these are perfect. The all-over nude-pink shade is very classic and the bow is subtle yet chic. Made from subtle leather the inside of these has a pretty quilting detail.
The warm undertone of her beige shoes was echoed in her tan Chloe “Marcie” bag, tying them together beautifully. The crossbody bag showcased how even neutral tones can inject a pop of colour into an outfit and the rich tan brown leather stood out against her shirt and skirt in such an impactful way.
Queen Mary finished off her sunny day look with a pair of black Gucci sunglasses and left her glossy brunette tresses loose and in gentle waves under her hat. Like many of her fellow royals Queen Mary of Denmark is often seen wearing some stand-out hats, both formal and more casual like her fedora.
Back in October she once again oozed vintage-inspired glamour in a black hat reminiscent of Audrey Hepburn and when it comes to clothes, Queen Mary is committed to wearing timeless pieces she can pass on.
“I keep clothes that I think my daughters will inherit one day. Other clothes are passed on to people who can benefit from them,” she shared back in 2019, as per Vogue Australia.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
