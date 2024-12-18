Queen Mary’s festive knit is the classy take on a Christmas jumper that will take you right through to New Year
Queen Mary of Denmark's beautiful festive knit was understated but seasonal and it can be worn throughout the winter too
Queen Mary of Denmark’s festive knit is the perfect low-key alternative to snowman and reindeer-covered jumpers and can be worn in the New Year.
We love a cheery festive jumper adorned with reindeers and snowmen, but they’re not something we’ll be reaching for come January. Given we want to make the most of our winter capsule wardrobe we’ve seen eyeing up some more subtle alternatives this year. For the time between Christmas and New Year - and well into January too - a classy festive knit is perfect and Queen Mary of Denmark just wore one of our favourites. Her Majesty attended the WeShelter Food Club Event on 17th December wearing a low-key snowflake-patterned knitted vest.
She layered it over a simple long-sleeved charcoal grey shirt and the vest took centre stage as the focal point of her outfit. This piece from Max Mara is sadly almost sold out (although it’s now reduced to £139 in one size at Flannels) and given how quickly Christmas is approaching, we can see why, though it’s not overly “festive” which is why we love it so much.
Shop Subtle Festive Knits
This gorgeous grey and white patterned knit has a traditional pattern that immediately makes you think of winter, but isn't specifically Christmassy which is perfect for getting your wear out of it. Layer over a shirt or lightweight knit for extra warmth and style.
Currently on sale, this chunky black, white and grey Fair Isle knit is a fabulous choice for the Christmas period and beyond. It has a classic crew neckline and rimmed trims and we'd wear it with everything from workout leggings to jeans or a satin skirt.
Subtle and elegant, this Fair Isle sweater is ideal for wearing all winter long and it will go with so many other shades. It also comes in an olive green and grey colourway and the blended fabric has a touch of warm merino wool and alpaca.
This jumper would make a lovely treat to yourself for Christmas or a gift for a knitwear lover. The stars make it somewhat festive but the neutral colours mean you can wear this well beyond the festive season. It's made from pure cashmere for a cosy feel.
This is more of an investment piece but it's stunning and the muted tones make it so easy to style with your favourite neutral staples. This vest is crafted from breathable and warm 100% wool, making it great for layering over shirts, blouses and jumpers.
This knitted vest doesn't have reindeer or holly berries, but the gold tinsel does give it a fun festive feel without being over the top. You could wear this as part of a cosy New Year's Eve outfit and dress it down with jeans as a special outfit for the rest of winter.
The white detailing on the front stands out against the black background of this roll neck vest and keeping to a monochrome colour palette is part of what makes this piece so understated. Neutral tones like black and white are incredibly versatile as they work with any other shade - something that Christmassy red and green don’t!
Queen Mary’s festive knit is made from a luxurious wool and cashmere blend and the pattern resembles a stylised snowflake but is inspired by a Fair Isle pattern too. This means that whilst it definitely has a slight yuletide feel to it, this knitted vest is quite classic and traditional and can easily be worn throughout the rest of winter as well as the festive period.
A knitted vest is a brilliant layering piece that brings a different design element and extra warmth on extra chilly days but you can also take inspiration from Queen Mary’s outfit when it comes to jumpers too. Whether you love the best cashmere jumpers, wool knits or blended fabrics, there are so many options out there which have a more Fair Isle-esque wintry design like hers and come in easy-to-style shades.
The Queen of Denmark wore her knitted vest with a timeless grey shirt and wide-leg tailored trousers from Joseph. The crisp pleat running down the front of her trousers gave them a smart feel that helped to balance out the slightly more relaxed vest.
The soft grey shade worked so well with the black and white knit too and when she was outside, Her Majesty also wore a black longline coat from Arma which she left draped open, giving a better glimpse of her vest. This was the perfect pared-back outfit with a seasonal nod for her pre-Christmas visit to WeShelter’s Food Club event in Copenhagen.
Queen Mary became Patron of WeShelter in May 2024 and this vital organisation works to help provide better conditions for people who are homeless, as well as those who are socially vulnerable.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
