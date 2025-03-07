My black leather jacket will have to forgive me - Queen Letizia’s cherry coloured one has got me shopping red
Queen Letizia of Spain went bold with her beautiful red leather jacket and I'm eager to recreate this look myself
Queen Letizia’s cherry coloured jacket has got me inspired to pick up something slightly brighter than my trusty black leather jacket.
Black leather jackets will always have a place in our collection but I'm so entranced by Queen Letizia of Spain’s red Mango jacket that I'm feeling like it’s time to switch up our spring capsule wardrobe a little. Her Majesty loves a pop of colour and the deep cherry red of her leather shirt-style jacket is such a beautiful tone to brighten up a spring day.
She wore this (sadly sold out!) piece to the opening of the 2025 ARCO contemporary art fair in Madrid on 5th March with a matching red bag and an all-black outfit underneath. The jacket has similar design to the suede zip up jackets that are everywhere at the moment and is made from leather, with a straight shape and neat lapel collar. Two patch pockets with a flap are a handy addition and it fastens with red buttons at the front.
Shop Red Leather Jackets
Made from faux leather, this jacket is such a beautiful deep red shade that would look so wonderful with neutral tones like white, black and camel. It has a neat collar and fastens with a silver-tone zip up the front. Through on with jeans and a T-shirt to give a simple outfit an edgier feel.
If you want a slightly brighter red jacket to brighten up a neutral outfit then this affordable faux leather jacket from Zara is a lovely option. The elasticated hem is a classic bomber jacket detail and it also has a lapel collar, buttoned cuffs on the sleeves and welt pockets.
With a pebbled finish to give a hint of texture, this ruby red faux leather jacket is a fabulous statement piece. It's lined and has front zip pockets as well as a handy chest zip pocket. Style with blue denim jeans for a colour contrast look that's also easy to wear day-to-day.
Shop More Red Pieces
This burgundy bag can be carried as a shoulder bag or made into a crossbody bag with the addition of the detachable clip-on strap. The gold chain accent on the front makes this feel so luxurious and it's big enough for your essentials for a date night or if you enjoy traveling light.
Also available in black, these red suede loafers are smart but still fun. They have a slip-on design with apron stitching at the round toe, plus a statement gold-tone trim. They sit on a comfy low block heel and have antibacterial foam padding.
Sunglasses are practical as well as chic and these ones have a classic cat eye shape with pointed edge temples. There are so many different colours to choose from and burgundy is one of our favourites. Wear with a neutral outfit and match with a red bag if you want to feel extra put-together.
The black version of this Mango leather jacket is still available but we’re not at all surprised that Queen Letizia’s red one has sold out fast. There’s something about the ruby tone that feels extra special and would bring extra vibrancy to an outfit. Red is also one of those bright colours that is easier to style than you might think.
Denim looks amazing with red and so if you’re ever unsure what to wear with a red jacket or any other red item, pairing it with jeans is a safe bet. Styling leather jackets more specifically is also quite simple as they look great with everything from jeans, to trousers and midi dresses depending on how casual or formal you want to look.
For the ARCO fair Queen Letizia went for her signature smart-casual approach and balanced the boldness of her scarlet jacket with a plain black Hugo Boss top and tapered tailored trousers. The smartness of the trousers complemented the sleek shape of her collared jacket and the colour contrast really made the red pop.
Her Majesty kept to the neutral theme with her shoes too and wore black pointed toe kitten heels. Comfortable shoes are her go-tos and we rarely see Queen Letizia wearing high heels these days, but she’s shown time and time again that lower styles can be every bit as chic. Completing her outfit was her deep red Maison Admire Lilith bag with its unique curved handle and a pair of gold hoop earrings.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Sticking to just two key colours made Queen Letizia’s look feel very cohesive and elegant and the bag and jacket together has me convinced that I need to make more of red this season. Burgundy was one of the most popular shades for autumn/winter and although red isn’t a specific spring/summer fashion trend for 2025, a ruby red like the Queen of Spain’s jacket and bag is always going to be a classic colour.
If you want to dip your toe into wearing this colour too then starting with accessories like a bag, shoes or even a scarf on colder days is a good idea. That way the red won’t be as much of the focus of your outfit and you can get a lot of wear out of them with your go-to neutral pieces. Alternatively, you can go all-out with a full red outfit - just like Queen Letizia has several times over the past few weeks ahead of this new appearance.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
