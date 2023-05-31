Queen Letizia of Spain’s patterned midi dress and fuchsia satchel bag prove bold is best on latest engagement

Queen Letizia of Spain’s patterned midi dress and fuchsia satchel bag proved bold is best as she stepped out in Madrid for her latest engagement.

The Queen of Spain opted for all-out bright tones and patterns with her outfit as she attended an event marking World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day.

Queen Letizia added another pop of color with her bright pink satchel bag as she showed neutrals aren’t always the perfect choice.

This royal news comes as it was claimed Prince George, Charlotte and Louis are “lucky” to have a childhood privilege their mom Kate Middleton didn’t.

If there’s one royal fashion trend that we’ve seen from the likes of Kate Middleton to European royals like Queen Letizia of Spain it’s that pink is the new favorite color of choice. From Queen Letizia’s petal pink blouse and white culottes putting a pastel spin on this shade to the peach-pink tone of the cami top she wore with her chic white pantsuit a few days earlier, this senior royal is a particular fan of pink.

Now Queen Letizia of Spain’s patterned midi dress and fuchsia satchel bag have proved that bold is best for certain occasions as she incorporated pinks, oranges and blues into a spectacularly eye-catching outfit.

(Image credit: Photo by Paolo Blocco/Getty Images)

Monsoon Freya Animal Print Tiered Midi Shirt Dress | $135/£110 | John Lewis & Partners Recreate Queen Letizia's patterned midi dress at home with this beautiful tiered-skirt shirt dress. With its bold pink and red animal-print patterns this is a great option to dress up or dress down.

She stepped out in Madrid on May 30 to attend an event marking World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day and her stand-out springtime look showcased the best of vibrant tones and patterns. Queen Letizia opted for an elegant midi-length shirt dress from Philippa 1970. The bottom of this magnificent dress ends in three tiers of ruffles, adding extra structure and detail to this otherwise quite classic design.

Queen Letizia’s patterned midi dress also injected a bit of fun into her overall look as it has beautiful swirling patterns of hot pink, vivid orange and navy and mid-tone blue on it. With so many colors on the dress itself, Her Majesty chose to keep to one secondary pop of color with her handbag.

(Image credit: Photo by Paolo Blocco/Getty Images)

After choosing her white Furla handbag for several recent engagements the Queen went for a fuchsia pink Carolina Herrera satchel bag to bring out the pink elements of her dress. She finished off this bold springtime look with subtle Magrit black slingback pumps, allowing the rest of her outfit to do all the talking.

Queen Letizia presented the 2023 Gold Medals of the Spanish Red Cross during this engagement which highlighted the importance of staff members and volunteers who help vulnerable communities and safe lives around the world. In her speech she explained that behind the Red Cross she believes there is “an enormous effort, a collective effort of professionals, volunteers, partners, administrations, the private sector” which makes us all “part of the Red Cross in some way”.

A post shared by 🇪🇸Spanish Royal Family🇪🇸 (@spanish.royals) A photo posted by on

This important engagement came just days after Queen Letizia attended the confirmation of her youngest daughter Infanta Sofia in Madrid and the graduation of her eldest daughter Princess Leonor in Wales. For both of these family occasions Her Majesty proved her fashion versatility as she opted for low-key outfits in white and pale pink tones.

However, her love for bright colors was also showcased over the coronation weekend where she opted for a bubble-gum pink peplum outfit for the ceremony and a coral dress for a pre-coronation reception at Buckingham Palace. Queen Letizia’s patterned midi dress is every bit as bold and beautiful as she showcased her flair for fashion.