Prince George, Charlotte and Louis ‘lucky’ to have childhood privilege mom Kate Middleton didn’t

Prince George, Charlotte and Louis are said to be “lucky” to have a childhood privilege that their mom Kate Middleton didn’t when she was growing up.

The Wales kids’ uncle James Middleton has discussed the special addition to their childhoods that he, Kate and Pippa didn’t have.

He’s reflected on being “devastated” and writing letters to Carole and Michael Middleton “to try and convince them” to change their minds.

Growing up in the royal spotlight as the late Queen Elizabeth’s great-grandchildren and now King Charles’ grandchildren has meant Prince George, Charlotte and Louis are in a unique position. Whilst they have privacy at their Adelaide Cottage, Windsor home they’ve also been seen at more public events in recent years. Reports have claimed that Prince William and Princess Kate are using the “Middleton model” to raise their kids. Now James Middleton has called Prince George, Charlotte and Louis “lucky” for having a childhood privilege he, Kate and Pippa missed out on.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Known for his love of dogs, the future Queen Consort’s brother reportedly made the rather surprising revelation to OK! that he didn’t have one growing up. James recalled that this “devastated” him and that he’d write letters to his parents Carole and Michael Middleton to try and “convince” them to let him have one.

The Middleton family finally got a retriever named Tilly when he was a teenager, meaning Kate could’ve been an adult by then, and it’s clear how much she meant to them.

“I found a lot of solace in my dog, Tilly, particularly when I was a young teenager. She knew all of my secrets at the time – who I fancied and all of those little tricky parts that come with growing up that I never told anybody,” he said.

Tilly even featured alongside Prince William and Kate’s spaniel Lupo in one of the first official photographs released of their son Prince George when he was a baby. Dogs have continued to be a huge part of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ life and in Prince George, Charlotte and Louis’ childhoods.

Lupo appeared in their 10th wedding anniversary video, in Prince George’s 3rd birthday portrait and they shared a poignant statement when he passed away. The Wales family have since become the proud owners of another spaniel, Orla, who joined Princess Charlotte in one of her 8th birthday photos taken by Millie Pilkington.

James has dubbed Prince George, Charlotte and Louis “lucky” to have Orla as a special family member who'll be there for all the highs and lows of life.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

“I’m really pleased that they are able to enjoy and have the benefit of a dog in their lives,” he said. “I see them being lucky that they have a dog in their life.”

James - who is a Pets as Therapy Ambassador - has been open about the key role his dogs play in emotionally supporting his mental health. In 2019 when his late spaniel Ella passed away he described her as his “saving grace” during his experiences with depression in a The Sunday Times piece.

“She was next to me through my darkest times, her head in my lap. Winston Churchill would complain that he was followed by the “black dog” of depression. I had my own black dog but she was my saving grace,” he powerfully declared.