Queen Letizia of Spain goes for the chop as she debuts bob haircut

Queen Letizia's new long bob haircut is our latest obsession after the Spanish Royal debuted her brand new chopped look.

Of all the short bob hairstyles set to be in style this year, it's possible that the versatile and effortlessly stylish blunt bob might be our very favourite. The chopped look is perfect at any age and for any hair texture, meaning that it's so adaptable for anyone looking to refresh their look with something trendy and low maintenance.

Picking up on the gorgeous 2024 hair trend, Queen Letizia of Spain debuted a long blunt bob as she was snapped welcoming the President and First Lady of Paraguay to Zarzuela Palace in Madrid.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Spanish Queen looked incredible as she paired her new haircut with a grey pantsuit, minimalistic jewellery and her classic smokey eye makeup that has become her go-to look in recent years. The royal looked elegant and proper yet effortlessly stylish as her new hairdo framed her face and gently rested on her shoulders.

The cut was completely blunt except for some shorter pieces around her face which framed her cheeks perfectly. She wore her hair in a side parting, with a few white-grey strands appearing on the crown of her head, adding to the distinguished and natural feel of this new hairstyle.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Blunt Bob Styling Essentials

A hair expert chatted to woman&home about just how versatile and easy a blunt bob is, especially for those looking for something requiring minimal effort.

Blunt bobs have always been a timeless staple because they're so low maintenance," hair expert Emma Vickery told us. "The cut should sit in such a way that styling it should be very minimal."

Emma added that it's also fantastic if you are the sort of person who has finer hair. "It will help thinner hair look and feel much thicker, making it one of the best hairstyles for fine hair," she said.

"It will depend on hair type and texture, but generally it’s a great way of losing a lot of length to aid healthy hair. Plus, because all of the hair is kept the same length, it's easier to style as the weight is kept at the bottom of the haircut so less likely to look frizzy or unkempt."

Emma Vickery Social Links Navigation Creative Director at Percy & Reed. Emma Vickery is a hairstylist and Art Director of Percy & Reed. When she isn’t cutting and colouring in the salon, she can be found on editorial and brand photo shoots.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Letizia is known for having longer locks that she wears either down or in fashionable ponytails or clipped-up styles. It will be interesting to see how she decides to style her new shorter locks in the coming months as the weather gets a little warmer.