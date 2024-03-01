Queen Letizia of Spain goes for the chop as she debuts bob haircut
Queen Letizia's new hairstyle was revealed this week as she debuted a long blunt bob
Queen Letizia's new long bob haircut is our latest obsession after the Spanish Royal debuted her brand new chopped look.
Of all the short bob hairstyles set to be in style this year, it's possible that the versatile and effortlessly stylish blunt bob might be our very favourite. The chopped look is perfect at any age and for any hair texture, meaning that it's so adaptable for anyone looking to refresh their look with something trendy and low maintenance.
Picking up on the gorgeous 2024 hair trend, Queen Letizia of Spain debuted a long blunt bob as she was snapped welcoming the President and First Lady of Paraguay to Zarzuela Palace in Madrid.
The Spanish Queen looked incredible as she paired her new haircut with a grey pantsuit, minimalistic jewellery and her classic smokey eye makeup that has become her go-to look in recent years. The royal looked elegant and proper yet effortlessly stylish as her new hairdo framed her face and gently rested on her shoulders.
The cut was completely blunt except for some shorter pieces around her face which framed her cheeks perfectly. She wore her hair in a side parting, with a few white-grey strands appearing on the crown of her head, adding to the distinguished and natural feel of this new hairstyle.
Blunt Bob Styling Essentials
For Dry Hair
RRP: £36.45 | This Morroccan Oil Treatment is the original formula infused with Argan oil, perfect for making dry hair healthier.
For Frizzy Hair
RRP: £23.06 | The perfect frizz repellant creates a heat-activated waterproof veil over the hair.
For Flat Hair
RRP: £19.45 | This 205ml bottle will add texture to your flat hair and amplify the volume.
A hair expert chatted to woman&home about just how versatile and easy a blunt bob is, especially for those looking for something requiring minimal effort.
Blunt bobs have always been a timeless staple because they're so low maintenance," hair expert Emma Vickery told us. "The cut should sit in such a way that styling it should be very minimal."
Emma added that it's also fantastic if you are the sort of person who has finer hair. "It will help thinner hair look and feel much thicker, making it one of the best hairstyles for fine hair," she said.
"It will depend on hair type and texture, but generally it’s a great way of losing a lot of length to aid healthy hair. Plus, because all of the hair is kept the same length, it's easier to style as the weight is kept at the bottom of the haircut so less likely to look frizzy or unkempt."
Emma Vickery is a hairstylist and Art Director of Percy & Reed. When she isn’t cutting and colouring in the salon, she can be found on editorial and brand photo shoots.
Queen Letizia is known for having longer locks that she wears either down or in fashionable ponytails or clipped-up styles. It will be interesting to see how she decides to style her new shorter locks in the coming months as the weather gets a little warmer.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
The new 'Kitschen' trend is taking over 'as people look to elevate retro style' reports a Pinterest expert
Step aside minimalism, retro 'Kitschens' are the new interior trend on the block and it's all about the retro pastels
By Emily Smith Published
-
Kate Middleton's cosy khaki St David's Day outfit proved skinny jeans and turtlenecks are a style fail-safe
We're still inspired by the Princess of Wales's St David's Day outfit from 2022 and this is a combination that's so easy to recreate
By Emma Shacklock Published