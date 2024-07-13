Queen Letizia shows why beige should be in your summer style rotation – her stunning high street dress is under £30 today

Queen Letizia has proved that beige is the perfect summer neutral tone for any event - and we love the elegant white accessories she chose to finish off her look.

The eyes of the fashion world may be solely fixed on Wimbledon at the moment, with many hoping to catch a glance of Kate Middleton as speculation over whether or not she will attend a match grows, but away from the court, Queen Letizia has caught our eye in a bespoke high-street piece that we're desperate to get our hands on.

Stepping out with her family to celebrate the winners of the Princess of Girona Awards, the Queen of Spain opted for an all neutral look, wowing in a beige Mango midi dress and dreamy white accessories.

The dress is a popular high street piece and has sold out everywhere bar John Lewis, where it is currently in the sale for 50% off. You'd be forgiven for missing it online though, as Letizia has had the dress altered to remove its one sleeve and this gives the piece a whole new look.

We love the modern take on the classic and timeless midi dress, with this piece's geometric neckline and flattering ruched detailing at the waist creating an effortlessly chic silhouette that's perfect for any occasion - had it not almost sold out, it would definitely take a spot in our round up of the best wedding guest dresses.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Queen Letizia's neutral look

Mango Ambra Tailored One Sleeve Midi Dress £29.99 (was £59.99) at John Lewis It's no surprise why this Mango dress is sold out nearly everywhere - it's stunning! With a chic draped pencil silhouette, geometric neckline and one-sleeve detail, the piece is modern, feminine, and it's muted beige colour makes it incredibly versatile. It's currently only available at John Lewis where it's even in the sale! Carolina Herrera Initials Insignia Soft Bucket £890 at Carolina Herrera Handcrafted in Baobab leather, this Carolina Herrera bag is a timeless, classic piece that will elevate any outfit and become a staple accessory across the seasons. With a delicate chain strap, it can be worn cross body or over the shoulder, with the gold tying in the chic 3D, gold plated initial detailing on the bag's front. ASOS Honeydew mid block heeled sandals £26 at ASOS Thanks to their timeless chic look and versatility, low-heeled, white sandals are quickly becoming the 'it' shoe of summer 2024. This ASOS pair promise to be the perfect all-round shoe with an adjustable ankle strap and pin-buckle fastening for comfort and a geometric low heel for interest. We love the delicate feminine straps and simple gold hardware.

The all neutral monochrome look has solidified beige as a must-have tone in any summer capsule wardrobe, with the muted colour being versatile as well as stunningly elegant and easy to style.

Queen Letizia's bright white accessories popped against the muted beige, bringing a subtle highlight into the otherwise muted look. The gorgeous Carolina Herrera handbag and the, unfortunately sold-out, Hugo Boss Melanie 50 Padded-Strap Block Heel Sandals were perfect additions to the summery take on formalwear and we can see this outfit working just as well as a wedding guest outfit as it would a date-night look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Leaning into the neutral tones but stepping them up for some added drama, Letizia opted for a bronzed smokey eyeshadow look and pulled in a deeper brown hue under her lower lash line.

Her skin was similarly bronzed and her berry pink lipstick complimented the overall look without drawing too much attention.

We also love this laid-back hairstyle from Letizia who is more often spotted with chic, put-together waves like those she sported during her last appearance in a bold printed dress than the casual beachy ones she's been spotted in now. They add a more summery, laid-back feel the entire outfit and we can't wait to recreate the look the next time we go out on the town!