Queen Letizia shows why beige should be in your summer style rotation – her stunning high street dress is under £30 today
The Queen of Spain wowed in an all neutral look
Queen Letizia has proved that beige is the perfect summer neutral tone for any event - and we love the elegant white accessories she chose to finish off her look.
The eyes of the fashion world may be solely fixed on Wimbledon at the moment, with many hoping to catch a glance of Kate Middleton as speculation over whether or not she will attend a match grows, but away from the court, Queen Letizia has caught our eye in a bespoke high-street piece that we're desperate to get our hands on.
Stepping out with her family to celebrate the winners of the Princess of Girona Awards, the Queen of Spain opted for an all neutral look, wowing in a beige Mango midi dress and dreamy white accessories.
The dress is a popular high street piece and has sold out everywhere bar John Lewis, where it is currently in the sale for 50% off. You'd be forgiven for missing it online though, as Letizia has had the dress altered to remove its one sleeve and this gives the piece a whole new look.
We love the modern take on the classic and timeless midi dress, with this piece's geometric neckline and flattering ruched detailing at the waist creating an effortlessly chic silhouette that's perfect for any occasion - had it not almost sold out, it would definitely take a spot in our round up of the best wedding guest dresses.
Shop Queen Letizia's neutral look
It's no surprise why this Mango dress is sold out nearly everywhere - it's stunning! With a chic draped pencil silhouette, geometric neckline and one-sleeve detail, the piece is modern, feminine, and it's muted beige colour makes it incredibly versatile. It's currently only available at John Lewis where it's even in the sale!
Handcrafted in Baobab leather, this Carolina Herrera bag is a timeless, classic piece that will elevate any outfit and become a staple accessory across the seasons. With a delicate chain strap, it can be worn cross body or over the shoulder, with the gold tying in the chic 3D, gold plated initial detailing on the bag's front.
Thanks to their timeless chic look and versatility, low-heeled, white sandals are quickly becoming the 'it' shoe of summer 2024. This ASOS pair promise to be the perfect all-round shoe with an adjustable ankle strap and pin-buckle fastening for comfort and a geometric low heel for interest. We love the delicate feminine straps and simple gold hardware.
The all neutral monochrome look has solidified beige as a must-have tone in any summer capsule wardrobe, with the muted colour being versatile as well as stunningly elegant and easy to style.
Queen Letizia's bright white accessories popped against the muted beige, bringing a subtle highlight into the otherwise muted look. The gorgeous Carolina Herrera handbag and the, unfortunately sold-out, Hugo Boss Melanie 50 Padded-Strap Block Heel Sandals were perfect additions to the summery take on formalwear and we can see this outfit working just as well as a wedding guest outfit as it would a date-night look.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Leaning into the neutral tones but stepping them up for some added drama, Letizia opted for a bronzed smokey eyeshadow look and pulled in a deeper brown hue under her lower lash line.
Her skin was similarly bronzed and her berry pink lipstick complimented the overall look without drawing too much attention.
We also love this laid-back hairstyle from Letizia who is more often spotted with chic, put-together waves like those she sported during her last appearance in a bold printed dress than the casual beachy ones she's been spotted in now. They add a more summery, laid-back feel the entire outfit and we can't wait to recreate the look the next time we go out on the town!
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
I'm buying this irresistible tan Radley bag for half price - and it's not too late to get yours in the flash sale
Run don't walk. These iconic handbags are on sale for up to 60% off!
By Molly Smith Published
-
This sheer French tip is such a chic and subtle way to wear the style - here's how to actually pull it off
Offering a minimalist and natural take on a classic French mani, this chic and sophisticated nail design is perfect for all year round...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Queen Letizia nails monochromatic styling with bold printed dress and comfy block heels
Queen Letizia's monochrome outfit proves that keeping things simple can make a real impact and her shoes are a great stiletto alternative
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Carole Middleton is all about style and practicality with genius accessory and spacious raffia tote at Wimbledon
Carole Middleton's Wimbledon accessories were a blend of practical and stylish as she attended her second day of Wimbledon 2024
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Zara Tindall switches up her signature Wimbledon style and her green bag with white blazer are the perfect outfit partners
Zara Tindall wore a royal-approved dress with a white blazer and some gorgeous accessories for her first Wimbledon 2024 appearance
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Best Kindle deals: save on Amazon's best-selling ereaders in the pre-Prime Day sales
We've been searching the early Prime Day sales to find the best Kindle deals available across the Paperwhite, Oasis, Scribe, and Kindle Kids
By Laura Honey Published
-
Queen Mary’s no-fuss summer outfit combination of sage green print dress, practical sunhat and wedges is mesmerising
Queen Mary of Denmark was the epitome of understated glamour with her patterned dress and neutral accessories as she moved residences
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Beatrice combines lace, raffia and florals to create blend of chic summer textures at Wimbledon
Princess Beatrice blended three summer trends with her floral lace dress and raffia clutch at Wimbledon and it was a textural sensation
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Zara Tindall's fashion formula for Wimbledon is a failsafe combination that ensures she's always stylish
Zara Tindall has found a fashion formula that works effortlessly for her at Wimbledon year after year, and we're taking style notes
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Pippa Middleton's lemon yellow dress and comfy take on heels at Wimbledon was an outfit that's really stood the test of time
Pippa Middleton wore pastel yellow to Wimbledon back in 2019 and her block heeled sandals were a great choice for a day at the tennis
By Emma Shacklock Published